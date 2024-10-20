Oct. 19 NHL Trade Talk Recap: Jets, Flames, Canadiens, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct 19, 2024), the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the New York Rangers in a thrilling matchup featuring Auston Matthews and Artemi Panarin. The Winnipeg Jets celebrated a dominant 8-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks, highlighted by standout performances from Neal Pionk and Vladislav Namestnikov. Meanwhile, Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens emphasized the team’s need for consistency to compete for a playoff spot, and Joseph Woll praised the impressive play of backup goalies Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby during his absence. Will these teams and players continue their momentum as the season unfolds?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 19, 2024: Flames, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Rangers

Jets’ Dynamic Duo Morrissey and Hellebuyck’s Journey

Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck have experienced a parallel development journey, both rising through the ranks to become pivotal players for the Winnipeg Jets. Reflecting on their early days together, Morrissey highlighted Hellebuyck’s unwavering confidence and hard work, which have propelled him to become a two-time Vezina Trophy winner.

As they continue their partnership on the ice, can Hellebuyck’s consistent performance lead the Jets to more success and perhaps add more accolades to his already impressive resume?

Read More:

Flames’ Early Surge: What’s Fueling Their 4-0 Start?

The Calgary Flames have surprised fans with a perfect 4-0 record to start the season, defying expectations of early struggles. This success can be attributed to a collective team effort, with standout performances from Anthony Mantha, Matt Coronato, and Rasmus Andersson. Mantha has made a strong impact with two goals and two assists, including a game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Coronato is seizing his opportunity on the first line due to injuries, while Andersson is leading the blue line with six points.

Can the Flames maintain this momentum as they face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night?

Read More:

Gallagher’s Challenge: Consistency is Key for Canadiens’ Playoff Push

Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher believes the team is ready to compete for a playoff spot but emphasizes that they must back up their words with consistent performances. He highlighted the need to focus on the details that lead to winning and acknowledged the team’s struggle with consistency.

The Canadiens lost in a shootout tonight to the New York Islanders. Will they turn their belief into results and make a playoff push this season?

Read more:

Woll’s Giants: Backup Goalies Impress in His Absence

Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll praised backup goalies Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby, calling them “the giants” for their impressive play while covering for him during his injury. Can Stolarz continue his outstanding play? How will Woll’s return impact the Maple Leafs’ goalie depth?

Read More:

Meanwhile, Matt Rempe was in for the Rangers as they took on the Maple Leafs Saturday night. The Rangers did win, but did Rempe make a difference in the game? Or, would he be so limited in his ice time that it wouldn’t matter?

Assessing NHL Additions Good & Gad: Mason Shines, Kuemper Struggles

Analysts from The Hockey Writers Roundtable praised Steven Mason as a standout addition for the New Jersey Devils, raising concerns about Darcy Kuemper’s early struggles in the net. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has impressed in his fresh start with the Maple Leafs, offering solid two-way play and valuable experience.

Will these early-season trends continue, or will some players rise or fall as the season unfolds?

Read More:

Oilers Need to Make Changes to Their Power Play

Another loss for the Oilers, despite dominating much of the game versus the Stars, can be blamed on Edmonton’s inability to cash in on their offensive opportunities. Specifically, their power play continues to let them down and head coach Kris Knoblauch hinted that it might be time to make adjustments.

This is a power play that has been together so long, what can the Oilers do to fix what has been their biggest weapon over the last few seasons?

Read More

Today’s NHL Trade Talk Recaps Worth Reading:

Stay tuned for more NHL Trade Talk recaps tomorrow.

Next: Don’t Count Out the Oilers: 2024-25 Still Their Stanley Cup Season