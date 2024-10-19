Best and Worst Additions of the NHL 2024-25 Season So Far

In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable, analysts Matthew Zator, Jacob Billington, and Jim Bay discussed who has stood out as the best and worst offseason additions to their respective teams in the early stages of the NHL season. There’s been plenty of movement during the offseason. The panel shared thoughts about which players have made an immediate impact and which are struggling to meet expectations.

The discussion can be seen and heard below:

Best Addition: Steven Mason Shines in New Jersey

Jacob Billington started the discussion by naming Stefan Noesen the best addition. Despite the season’s early stage, Noesen has significantly impacted the New Jersey Devils. He’s maintained a point-per-game pace. Billington described Noesen as a physical force, highlighting his impressive all-around play.

Billington also compared Noesen and Michael Bunting. He noted that Bunting might have more offensive upside, but Noesen has brought everything the Devils could have wanted. His presence has been vital to New Jersey’s success. Billington also speculated that Noesen’s former team, the Carolina Hurricanes, is feeling his absence already.

Worst Addition: Darcy Kuemper Struggling Early

When naming the worst addition so far, Billington pointed to Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings. Although Billington had mentioned Kuemper earlier in the conversation, his underwhelming start to the season could not be ignored. Kuemper’s performances have raised concerns about his ability to meet expectations, especially given his prior successes.

Pierre Luc-Dubois was moved for Darcy Kuemper by the Kings. Is Kuemper among the best or worst in the NHL?

While it is still early, Kuemper’s struggles in the net have not gone unnoticed. In three games for the Kings, he’s allowed 11 goals against and has a .890 save percentage. There’s a sense that the team might need to reconsider their goaltending situation if things don’t turn around soon.

Best Addition: Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s Strong Start in Toronto

Jim Bay shared his thoughts, praising Oliver Ekman-Larsson as this season’s best addition. Now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ekman-Larsson has impressed Bay with his ability to contribute on both ends of the ice. Bay emphasized that Ekman-Larsson’s experience as a Stanley Cup champion could bring invaluable intangibles to a Maple Leafs team looking to elevate their playoff performance.

He is averaging over 21 minutes per game and has three assists.

Despite a disappointing stint in Vancouver, Bay suggested that Ekman-Larsson has learned from his time there. He’s now poised to finish his career on a higher note. The more reasonable contract he signed with Toronto has also alleviated some of the pressure he faced in Vancouver. There, his high price tag often overshadowed his contributions.

The Bottom Line: A Season of Redemption or Struggle?

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how these early assessments evolve. Noesen looks like a steal for the Devils, while Kuemper must quickly turn things around to avoid further scrutiny. Meanwhile, Ekman-Larsson’s fresh start in Toronto could be a case of redemption. Will he show that a change of scenery and contract can do wonders for a player’s confidence and performance?

Will these early trends continue, or will other players rise (or fall) as the season unfolds? Time will tell.

