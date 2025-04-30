3 Keys to Oilers Getting Game 5 Win Over Kings

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for a crucial Game 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, the mission is clear: win on the road and seize control of a hard-fought first-round series that has, thus far, been a tale of two different Oilers teams. With the series tied 2-2 and momentum shifting between both teams, Edmonton needs to disrupt the tradition of getting off to a slow start and having to come back in the third. Here are three keys to victory that could help the Oilers push the Kings to the brink.

Trust Calvin Pickard to Stay Hot

Calvin Pickard gets the nod again in Game 5 after delivering a rock-solid performance in Games 3 and 4. In his last outing, he stopped 38 of 41 shots, earning his third career postseason win and improving to 2-0 in these playoffs. It was also the second-highest save total of his Oilers career, and his poise under pressure is becoming a storyline in itself.

Related: Journalist Says Oilers’ Playoffs Could Trigger 2 Offseason Trades

Though this marks just his second career road playoff start, Pickard has been calm and composed, giving Edmonton exactly what it needs between the pipes. If he can continue to manage rebounds and withstand the Kings’ early push, the Oilers will be in a strong position to tilt the ice their way.

Start Fast — Not Just Finish Strong

The Oilers have made a habit of dominating third periods in this series, often flipping the script after sluggish starts. While their late-game heroics have been impressive, relying on comebacks is a dangerous game in the postseason. Game 1 in this series has already proven it doesn’t always work.

Oilers can’t rely on McDavid and Draisaitl leading a comeback in the third period

Los Angeles has dictated much of the play through the first 40 minutes in three of the four games so far. Edmonton must flip that trend and assert itself earlier — especially on the road, where scoring first often shifts the tone of the night. A fast start from the McDavid line or the red-hot Leon Draisaitl-led second unit could be the difference.

Practice suggested Connor and Leon would start the game on separate lines. Forcing the coach to put them together because of a sluggish start is not acceptable in a pivot game the Oilers need to win.

Lean on Past Success in L.A.

Crypto.com Arena may have been the NHL’s toughest road rink this season, but the Oilers aren’t intimidated, and they have a history of playing well here. Edmonton has a 6-4 playoff record in L.A. over the last four years, including five regulation wins. Add in a 4-3-1 regular season mark, and the Oilers boast a 10-7-1 record in their last 18 games there.

“We’re pretty comfortable here, that’s for sure,” said Brett Kulak, “We’ve played a lot of big games in this building and found ways to get it done.” The Oilers have to win at least one game in LA. Game 5 is the ideal time to do it, putting pressure on the Kings to win in Edmonton. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins suggested the Oilers are familiar with the building, the ice, and the hometown crowd. The Oilers won’t get out of sorts.

The Oilers started this series on bad footing. But, with a Game 5 win, they can close out the series in Game 6.

Next: Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent

