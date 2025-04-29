Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent

The Detroit Red Wings may have missed the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year, but General Manager Steve Yzerman and Head Coach Todd McLellan made one thing abundantly clear in their end-of-season media availability: this team wants more.

The Red Wings are prepared to sign a free agent for 11+ Million Dollars to improve the team. 👀



📸 – @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/wDtE8Q5e4q — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) April 29, 2025

Yzerman, now six years into his rebuild, addressed the tension that surfaced at the trade deadline, particularly surrounding captain Dylan Larkin’s public frustration over the lack of big moves. “I’ve addressed Dylan’s comments directly with Dylan,” Yzerman stated, declining to elaborate further.

Despite the criticism, Yzerman defended his deadline approach, emphasizing that no viable deals emerged that would have made the team better in the long term. That said, he’s ready to take the next step with the hockey team if there’s a player or a move that makes sense.

The Red Wings Need and Want To Add

Both men repeatedly emphasized the need for more in-depth scoring, increased five-on-five offense, enhanced mental toughness, and improved performances from players already on the roster. Yzerman said they are prepared to spend over $10 million this summer if the right player becomes available. “We’re absolutely ready to go big,” he confirmed. The tease was that the Red Wings could look to make bold moves.

Yzerman Red Wings GM plans

Yzerman also acknowledged that it’s time for more players to step up. Saying that’s what the superstars get paid for, the suggestion seemed to be that criticism from players like Larkin might be expected when they’re frustrated, but they should also look in the mirror. He cited Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond as potential future leaders, while also confirming mutual interest in re-signing veteran Patrick Kane.

On goaltending, Yzerman might make a move. He admitted they don’t have a “horse” in net and noted prospect Sebastian Cossa isn’t NHL-ready. He also revealed the team is open to both trades and free-agent signings to address their needs.

Yzerman reminded fans that this is still a rebuild and that he’s not terribly worried about what the fans and the media think. He answers to the Ilitch family and only them. He thanked the fans for being patient and passionate, but also noted, “You wanted a rebuild after 25 years of playoffs. We’re living it now. And it’s not a lot of fun. But we’re not done yet.”

Next: Tocchet Reveals Reason for Leaving Canucks, Rutherford Talks Replacements