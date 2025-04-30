Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall Signs Team-Friendly 3-Yr Extension with Hurricanes
Veteran winger Taylor Hall has inked a three-year, $9.5 million extension with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Not less than 24 hours after the Carolina Hurricanes advanced to the second round of the 2025 NHL playoffs, the team announced a new deal with an essential piece of their roster. The Carolina Hurricanes have signed veteran winger Taylor Hall to a three-year contract extension worth $9.5 million, carrying an average annual value of $3.167 million.
The new deal is a significant drop from Hall’s previous $6 million AAV, but the three-year term is why. The former 2010 first-overall pick is no longer the player he once was, and at 34 years old, the contract carries some risk for the Hurricanes.
The #Canes have signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year contract extension ✍️— x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 30, 2025
Hall has also battled injuries throughout his career. He stayed relatively healthy this season — getting in 77 games between the Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks — but he will inevitably miss time over the next three seasons.
He’s also inconsistent. Registering just 48 goals over 207 games across three teams, it’s not easy to measure what he’ll bring on a year-by-year basis. Since arriving in Carolina, he tallied 18 points in 31 games.
“Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team,” said Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky. “He’s been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice.”
Hurricanes Get a Solid Deal Done With Hall
Though Hall is no longer the MVP-level threat he once was, the Hurricanes view him as a reliable middle-six contributor who fits their system well. This contract should be seen as highly team-friendly, and the Hurricanes have salary cap flexibility. According to PuckPedia, the team still projects to have over $32 million in cap space for the 2025–26 season.
Hall’s deal offers low risk and potentially high reward for the Hurricanes, who could use a rushing playmaking winger who hasn’t lost the ability to carry the puck up the ice and outrace his opponents. The Hurricanes want to remain a Stanley Cup contender, and this deal will get them closer to that goal.
After being traded, Taylor Hall said he wanted to stop moving around the league. That may have played into his decision to sign this contract.
Next: Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent
