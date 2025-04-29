Journalist Says Oilers’ Playoffs Could Trigger 2 Offseason Trades

The Edmonton Oilers’ postseason run isn’t just about chasing the Stanley Cup — it may determine the future of the team’s core and some of its most promising young players. Specifically, one journalist believes that either Stuart Skinner or Evan Bouchard, or possibly both, could be traded over the summer if the Oilers aim to make significant upgrades in goal and on defense.

According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, new general manager Stan Bowman has inherited a complicated situation from previous management, with nine contracts next season featuring some level of trade protection. This roster inflexibility could lead to unconventional offseason moves, particularly if the Oilers fail to advance in the playoffs. As it stands, it’s a new series tied at 2-2 with the Los Angeles Kings, but what happens if the Oilers falter and exit in the first round?

Big Trades Coming for the Oilers?

Among the players potentially in play are defenseman Evan Bouchard and goaltender Stuart Skinner — two key members of Edmonton’s “draft and development” pipeline that passed through the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. If Bowman targets major upgrades in goal or on the blue line, Mitchell suggests that names like Boston’s Jeremy Swayman or New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson could be floated as potential fits.

Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner offseason trade options for the Oilers

The extent of any roster shake-up will hinge on the team’s playoff success. Fan panic surged after a rocky start against the Los Angeles Kings, fueling speculation about sweeping changes. The Oilers have won the last two games, evening the series. Skinner did not play Game 3 or Game 4, and Bouchard has been incredible offensively, but polarizing on defense.

There’s an uncertainty surrounding this year’s roster. It’s not the same level of confidence as last season. “The current heart of this team has been together for several years,” Mitchell notes. “It’s possible the appearance in 2024’s Stanley Cup Final represents the absolute best of what this roster can deliver.” He added:

“Fan anxiety after the first two games against the Kings was so high that the online comments and texts to radio stations included all manner of doomsday scenarios. Bowman must look past all of the noise and make the best decision for the organization.”

If the playoff run ends early, it could mark the end of the line for this version of the Oilers — and open the door for significant moves this summer.

Next: Reaction Across NHL Over Ekblad’s Retaliatory Hit on Hagel