Zach Hyman has been a standout performer for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2024 NHL playoffs, demonstrating his scoring power and overall impact on the ice. Thus far, his contributions have been crucial in the Oilers’ playoff run and have highlighted his value to the team. He leads the NHL in goals and he’s proven to be incredibly consistent, even when the power play isn’t clicking as much as it should.

Here’s a chronological look at Hyman’s incredible impact game by game and what his strong play has meant for the Oilers.

Zach Hyman’s 2024 Postseason Play: Game by Game

Here is a list of notable games that Hyman has played against both the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 and the Vancouver Canucks in Round 2.

Impact One: Hyman as a Hat Trick Hero: Oilers vs. Kings Game 1

In the playoff opener against the Kings, Hyman’s hat trick and assist in a 7-4 win began his offensive explosion during the postseason. He scored three times on nine shots, dished out an assist, registered five hits, and racked up two penalty minutes. Hyman’s chemistry with Connor McDavid was evident, driving the Oilers’ potent attack. Rested and ready after the regular season, Hyman demonstrated his ability to lead the offense, especially in high-stakes games.

Impact Two: Hyman as a Power Play Specialist: Oilers vs. Kings Game 2 Loss

Despite a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2, Hyman’s power-play goal showed his effectiveness in man-advantage situations. His net-front presence and finishing ability were vital to the Oilers’ power play, a notable part of their offensive strategy. Hyman also added three hits in this game, emphasizing his physical play. After a great regular season, Hyman’s continued power-play success is a testament to his role as a top scorer.

Impact Three: Hyman as a Dominant Force: Oilers vs. Kings Game 3

Hyman’s two-goal game in a 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3 displayed his postseason dominance. He opened the scoring at 6:42 of the first period and added a power-play marker in the third. Hyman’s physical presence was also felt with five hits. During the postseason, his ability to impact the game in multiple facets—scoring, physical play, and power-play efficiency—makes him indispensable.

Impact Four: Hyman as a Clutch Scorer: Oilers vs. Kings Game 5

In a series-clinching 4-3 win over the Kings in Game 5, Hyman scored the eventual game-winning goal, deflecting a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot past the Kings goaltender. Hyman’s seven playoff goals tied him for the league lead at that stage, highlighting his clutch-scoring ability. With a career-high 54 goals in the regular season, Hyman’s postseason form has continued his scoring touch.

Impact Five: Hyman’s Explosive Start: Oilers vs. Canucks Game 1

Hyman set the tone early in the series against the Canucks with a two-goal performance in a 5-4 loss in Game 1. His goals, including a power-play marker, highlighted his role as a key offensive player. Hyman’s ability to start strong in the postseason after a successful regular season hints at his prepared determination.

Impact Six: Hyman’s Consistency and Team Play: Oilers vs. Canucks Game 2

During the 4-3 overtime victory against the Canucks in Game 2, Hyman registered an assist on McDavid’s equalizer, showing his playmaking abilities. Despite being overshadowed by McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Hyman’s consistency has been remarkable, with points in six of his seven playoff games at that point. His ability to produce regardless of linemates speaks to his versatility.

Impact Seven: Hyman Breaks His Slump: Oilers vs. Canucks Game 6

In a decisive 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6, Hyman ended a three-game scoring slump with a pivotal second-period goal. His tally snapped the skid and served as the game-winner, reflecting his knack for delivering in crucial moments. This performance underscored his ability to bounce back and continue contributing even after a short-term regression.

Hyman’s postseason play has been beyond solid. He’s shown his goal-scoring, playmaking, and overall impact for the Oilers. As Edmonton continues its playoff journey, Hyman’s ability to maintain this high level of play will be essential.

Can he sustain his form and help lead the Oilers to a Stanley Cup championship?

