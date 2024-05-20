The Vancouver Canucks will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers without one of their most important forwards. In a huge Game 7 matchup, the Canucks will be without the services of Brock Boeser as he’s dealing with blood clotting issues. He will be out indefinitely as his exact time of return is unknown. Fortunately, Boeser’s condition is not life-threatening according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
Boeser has been a standout player for the Canucks this postseason. In 12 playoff games, Boeser has recorded an impressive 7 goals and 19 points. He’s also had a career year this regular season as in 81 games, he notched 40 goals and 73 points.
The 27-year-old has dealt with many injury troubles throughout his career. He was able to have a breakout season due to this health staying in check. The timing of Boeser’s absence is less than ideal and a huge loss for the Canucks in a must-win game. That being said, the important thing is that he gets healthy as blood clotting issues are serious conditions and can prove fatal if severe enough.
As mentioned above, Boeser’s absence is indefinite and there’s no timeline for his return. It’s likely he doesn’t play for the rest of the postseason if the Canucks advance.
Canucks Need To Display Resiliency in Game 7 Without Boeser
During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s all about adapting to your situation and coming together as a team. The Canucks have also been without the services of their starting goaltender Thatcher Demko. Surprisingly, rookie Arturs Silovs has stepped up immensely to make up for the loss of Demko and has been the starter for the Canucks ever since.
The Canucks will need to have meaningful contributions from all their top forwards. Most notably from Elias Pettersson who has struggled noticeably so far. If the Canucks want any chance of winning this series, the big boys need to show up.
There’s a lot on the line for both teams in this all-Canadian matchup. The Oilers certainly don’t want to “waste” another year of Connor McDavid’s career by experiencing disappointment in the playoffs yet again. For the Oilers, it’s cup or bust.
With the Canucks yet again shorthanded, all eyes will be on their notable forwards to get the job done. They’ll be in front of a large and passionate crowd in Rogers Arena, where fans hope the team displays resiliency to knock out an opponent that is just as desperate to win.
Next: Three Reasons Why Canucks Are on Verge Of Conference Finals
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Boeser Out For Canucks, Will Not Play In Game 7 vs Oilers
Brock Boeser has been dealing with blood clotting issues. He has been ruled out...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension
Reports are that Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour has signed a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Bottom Six Underperformance a Major Concern vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers bottom six have underperformed in the playoffs, but kinds of impact...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
What Makes Craig Berube’s Formula a Winner in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their new head coach. That's Craig Berube. What does...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Hire Craig Berube as Next Head Coach
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly set to hire Craig Berube as the team's...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Ken Holland Reportedly a Candidate to Become Blue Jackets GM
As the search for a new General Manager in Columbus continues, Ken Holland has...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Marco Rossi: Offseason Trade Target For The Flames?
The Minnesota Wild may potentially have Marco Rossi on the trade block this summer....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Draisaitl Playoff Dominance: 3rd Player in 35 Years to Hit Milestone
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl continues his historic playoff domination as he reaches 20...
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 days ago
Proposed Marner Trade Scenario Between Leafs and Predators Would Be Big
A proposed trade between the Maple Leafs and Predators could be a huge win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Odd Rumor Links Leon Draisaitl to Sharks If Oilers Fall Out of Playoffs
If the Edmonton Oilers fall out of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, there's an odd...