The Vancouver Canucks will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers without one of their most important forwards. In a huge Game 7 matchup, the Canucks will be without the services of Brock Boeser as he’s dealing with blood clotting issues. He will be out indefinitely as his exact time of return is unknown. Fortunately, Boeser’s condition is not life-threatening according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Boeser has been a standout player for the Canucks this postseason. In 12 playoff games, Boeser has recorded an impressive 7 goals and 19 points. He’s also had a career year this regular season as in 81 games, he notched 40 goals and 73 points.

Brock Boeser will not be available for the Canucks in game seven on Monday. If they advance, his status moving forward is unclear. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) May 19, 2024

The 27-year-old has dealt with many injury troubles throughout his career. He was able to have a breakout season due to this health staying in check. The timing of Boeser’s absence is less than ideal and a huge loss for the Canucks in a must-win game. That being said, the important thing is that he gets healthy as blood clotting issues are serious conditions and can prove fatal if severe enough.

As mentioned above, Boeser’s absence is indefinite and there’s no timeline for his return. It’s likely he doesn’t play for the rest of the postseason if the Canucks advance.

Canucks Need To Display Resiliency in Game 7 Without Boeser

During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s all about adapting to your situation and coming together as a team. The Canucks have also been without the services of their starting goaltender Thatcher Demko. Surprisingly, rookie Arturs Silovs has stepped up immensely to make up for the loss of Demko and has been the starter for the Canucks ever since.

The Canucks will need to have meaningful contributions from all their top forwards. Most notably from Elias Pettersson who has struggled noticeably so far. If the Canucks want any chance of winning this series, the big boys need to show up.

There’s a lot on the line for both teams in this all-Canadian matchup. The Oilers certainly don’t want to “waste” another year of Connor McDavid’s career by experiencing disappointment in the playoffs yet again. For the Oilers, it’s cup or bust.

With the Canucks yet again shorthanded, all eyes will be on their notable forwards to get the job done. They’ll be in front of a large and passionate crowd in Rogers Arena, where fans hope the team displays resiliency to knock out an opponent that is just as desperate to win.

