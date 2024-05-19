Oilers Dominate Game 6 to Force Decisive Game 7 vs. Canucks

In their most impressive performance of the 2023-24 NHL postseason, the Edmonton Oilers secured a resounding 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6, to force a decisive Game 7 on Monday night. The Oilers, led by standout performances from their key players, showed remarkable energy and determination throughout the game. This was the type of game the Oilers needed and they’re hoping to take that momentum into Vancouver and be the first team to win two games in a row in this series.

Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each tallied three points. McDavid’s three assists, Bouchard’s goal and two assists, and Nugent-Hopkins’ goal and two assists were instrumental in the Oilers’ victory. But, it was Leon Draisaitl who stood out for the Oilers, especially after saying before the game that he was being paid to show up when it mattered. He added two assists, reaching 100 career playoff points in just 60 games, making him the third-fastest in NHL history to achieve this milestone, behind only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

The Breakdown of the Oilers 5-1 Win

The game started with high intensity, with the Oilers coming out strong. Dylan Holloway opened the scoring with a brilliant move at the blue line to evade Quinn Hughes, putting Edmonton ahead. Vancouver quickly responded with a goal from Nils Hoglander, who scored on his own rebound, tying the game at 1-1. Despite the low shot totals—5-4 in favor of Edmonton—the first period was highly entertaining.

The second period saw the Oilers dominate, outshooting the Canucks 10-2 in the first 11 minutes. Zach Hyman scored his playoff-leading 10th goal, sneaking a shot past Arturs Silovs to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead. Evan Bouchard then extended the lead with a powerful shot, marking his fourth goal of the series. The Oilers’ relentless pressure continued, and they capitalized on their opportunities.

Evan Bouchard scores vs Canucks

Both teams had brief 5-on-3 power plays but failed to convert. The Oilers’ power play continued to struggle, but Edmonton’s superior play at even strength was evident, as they outscored Vancouver 3-1 in 5-on-5 situations.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in the third period off a pass from McDavid, making it 4-1. The Oilers continued to apply pressure, and Draisaitl won a crucial faceoff, allowing Evander Kane to score top-shelf, sealing the game at 5-1. Edmonton’s physicality was also notable, as they outhit Vancouver 49-39 for the first time in the series.

Skinner Had a Solid Game for Oilers After Getting the Net Back

Stuart Skinner, returning to the net after sitting out the previous two games, made 14 saves and displayed calm and controlled goaltending, providing the stability the Oilers needed. He wasn’t faced with a ton of high-scoring chances, but the saves he did have to make, he made.

The Oilers’ victory sets the stage for an exciting Game 7 in Vancouver on Monday night. With momentum on their side and their top players looking like they’ve found the great they were missing in Game 5, Edmonton will look to win another game on the road. If they can do so, they’ll face the awaiting Dallas Stars.

