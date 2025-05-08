WWE Star Brock Lesnar Sees Son, Duke, Drafted by WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers

The Medicine Hat Tigers made headlines during the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft by selecting Duke Lesnar, son of WWE and UFC legend Brock Lesnar, with the 115th overall pick. The 14-year-old forward was chosen out of the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep program, where he recorded an impressive 31 points in 34 games during the 2024-25 season.

Born on July 21, 2010, Duke is not the only Lesnar boy looking to turn his passion for hockey into a career. A fan of the Winnipeg Jets, Duke played alongside his brothers, Turk and Alexander. Both also play. Some might assume that the sons would grow up to follow in their father’s footsteps by joining WWE or looking into MMA (Brock was a UFC Champion), but as Canadian-raised kids, they were exposed to hockey early.

Brock Lesnar and former WWE Women’s Champion Rena “Sable” Mero raised their children largely out of the public eye. As such, Duke’s selection by the Tigers is a surprise for several hockey and wrestling fans. Considering his last name, interest will surround him, and fans will wonder what kind of physicality he’ll bring to the ice.

Duke added four points in four playoff games this past year and racked up 43 penalty minutes—evidence of his physical edge. While he’s still years away from the professional level, Lesnar is eligible for the 2029 NHL Entry Draft and will be closely watched as he develops within the WHL.

Expect Many to Follow Duke’s Hockey Career With Keen Interest

The fact a #115 selection in the WHL Draft has gotten so much attention only means Duke will mature under an unique spotlight. Fans and insiders will be quite interested to see if he can make the next step and transition into the pros.

