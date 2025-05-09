Popular Oiler Likely Retiring After 2024-25 Season, Hints Social Media Post

Veteran forward Derek Ryan appears to be nearing retirement, as his wife Bonnie revealed on Instagram that the couple is selling their Edmonton home and preparing for a “new adventure.” The announcement signals the likely end of Ryan’s tenure with the Oilers following the 2024-25 season, when his current contract expires.

Derek Ryan Edmonton Oilers NHL Trade Talk

It might also signal the end of his NHL career, seeing as how the family doesn’t have an NHL hockey team.

Bonnie Ryan wrote the following:

“We are going to be selling our home here in Edmonton soon. Listing is July 1st. If you have sols your home recently and have any advice, please send it my way. Also, if you know anyone interested, please send them my way. It will be sold fully furnished too.” She adds:

“As you can imagine, this is a bittersweet announcement. Our plan is to move back to Spokane full-time once the season and school year ends. Unless an amazing opportunity presents itself. Time for the start of a new adventure for our family.”

I'm pretty disappointed by this, TBH. I was hoping there was front office work waiting for DR10. Maybe in a few years. https://t.co/4NxR1lGHcU — Kevin McCurdy (@McCurdy1987) May 8, 2025

Also, from the sounds of the comments, there is not a position with the Oilers in another capacity waiting for him.

Ryan, 38, has had one of the more unconventional paths to the NHL. Undrafted, he played University hockey in Canada before thriving overseas. He finally broke into the NHL at age 29 with the Carolina Hurricanes and has since carved out a solid career as a dependable depth player, including stints with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

The news sparked a wave of appreciation posts from fans who expressed mixed emotions. Some hope Ryan remains with the Oilers in a development or coaching role, while others wish for him to finish his career with a long-awaited Stanley Cup win in 2025.

Neither the team nor the player has announced his future, which would not be expected until the season ends. Even the posts that hint at his run with the club ending leave the door open for Ryan to land a contract with another team.

Next: WWE Star Brock Lesnar Sees Son, Duke, Drafted by WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers