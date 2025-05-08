Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Oilers Double Down Ahead of Game 2 vs. Golden Knights
As the Edmonton Oilers get ready for Game 2 versus the Golden Knights, the coach is sticking with the same lines from Game 1.
According to reports from practice, the Edmonton Oilers made no changes at morning skate. The team is sticking with the same roster and lines that earned them a victory in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Feeling there is no reason to shake up what worked, Edmonton hopes to take a commanding series lead back to Edmonton. If the Oilers can win Game 2, they’ll have Vegas on the ropes.
Leon Draisaitl will be on a line with Connor McDavid and Corey Perry. Evander Kane will skate with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman on the team’s second line. It’s a formidable top six that offers skill, grit, physicality, and production.
The depth for the Oilers continues to produce. Trent Frederic will be with Adam Henrique and Connor Brown on the third line, while Vasily Podkolzin (who has hit everything in site), will skate with Matias Janmark (the Janitor) and Viktor Arvidsson. The Oilers would love to get some scoring out of that line, but they’re offering solid play.
On defense, Darnell Nurse will stay with Evan Bouchard, Jake Walman and John Klingberg will remain on the second pair, and Brett Kulak will skate with Ty Emberson. Despite missing Mattias Ekholm, the Oilers’ blue line has come up big, and Klingberg has been perhaps the most pleasant surprise of the group.
Calvin Pickard will remain the starter, having won five straight playoff games.
Oilers Sticking With Lines That Work
It must be a good feeling for the Oilers that they’ve found chemistry on all four lines. Their depth stepped up at the end of the series with Los Angeles and was instrumental in their Game 1 win. If the Oilers can keep sending out lines one through four with confidence, they can each handle the minutes, that’s a big plus.
Don’t fix what isn’t broken, nor make roster changes until there’s an obvious need.
Next: Oilers Got ‘This Close’, Rantanen Explodes Offensively for Stars
