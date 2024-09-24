Winnipeg Jets Sign Cole Perfetti to 2-Year Extension

TSN’s Darren Dreger has broken the news that the Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Cole Perfetti to a two-year extension. He writes that the two sides have agreed to a bridge contract worth an annual average salary of $3.25 million. Dreger adds that it is $3 million in year one and $3.5 in year two.

This is great news for the Jets, as they secure a favorable cap hit and can bring Perfetti back into the lineup quickly. He had been attending team and NHL events but wasn’t involved in any preseason or camp action.

It’s also a strong deal for Perfetti, who will be eager to exceed expectations and prove his value beyond the AAV.

Elliotte Friedman hinted on the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast that something was potentially close. He said, “…we’ll see what happens early in the week” but also noted that if these negotiations dragged out any longer, there was a chance the frustrations would grow, ruining the very calm and easygoing stance both sides had taken up to this point. That this won’t be an issue is also good news.

Perfetti Has a Chance To Prove He’s a Big Part Of Jets Future

Perfetti, 22, recorded 19 goals and 38 points in 71 games last season. His lone playoff appearance came in Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche, after being a healthy scratch for the first four games of the series. In the latter part of the season, Perfetti fell out of favor with former head coach Rick Bowness. Still, the team believes he has a ton of upside and the forward will be looking to prove he’s worth a longer commitment starting this season.

