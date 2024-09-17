Do Jets Trade or Sign Nikolaj Ehlers Before He Becomes a UFA?

Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers has been an important franchise player for years, but as he approaches the final year of his contract, speculation about his future with the team is growing. Ehlers, 28, is set to become a UFA in the summer of 2025, and many wonder if the Jets will sign him or explore trade options.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was asked about Ehlers and where the team is at with a potential extension. He addressed the rumors surrounding an Ehlers trade, acknowledging that there has been significant discussion regarding the player’s future. He noted that the timing of any decision on Ehlers’ contract could vary, adding, “It may be something we address at the end of the year, it may be something that gets addressed sooner.”

“There’s always constant communication with different agents and different situations,” Cheveldayoff added. Meanwhile, Ehlers was asked this week at a team golf tournament and said there was nothing new to tell and there had been no change since the exit meetings.

Cheveldayoff and Ehlers both emphasized that for now, the primary focus is on playing and winning. Cheveldayoff said that Ehlers’ future will be determined based on what’s best for the team.

Nikolaj Ehlers Jets sign or trade rumors

Can the Jets Afford to Sign Ehlers?

It’s not clear what kind of money Ehlers is asking for on his next deal. But, he carries a $6 million AAV and is expected to command a raise on his next contract, which raises questions about whether the Jets can afford to keep him. The Jets have Kyle Connor set to enter free agency next year and it’s not likely Cheveldayoff can keep everyone if they all want top dollar.

Whether Ehlers becomes a valuable trade asset or stays with the Jets to help with their playoff push will be a major storyline to watch as the 2024-25 season unfolds. Despite often being limited to 15-16:30 minutes of ice time per game, he remains one of the most efficient players on the team, so there should be a trade market for him.

Next: Which Top Defenseman Was an Oilers Insider Teasing in a Trade?