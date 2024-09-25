Oilers’ Coach Explains Preseason Lineup Choice vs. Jets

Following a couple of preseason losses in a split-squad set of games against the Calgary Flames, the Edmonton Oilers are going with an interesting lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. With few regular-season starters in the lineup, tonight seems to be about testing out fourth-line centers.

Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor tweeted, “Fourth line battle will be on display in Winnipeg tonight. [James} Hamblin, [Lane] Pederson and [Noah] Philp will play centre. [Derek] Ryan is also dressed and will start on Hamblin’s wing, but Knoblauch said he will move lines around during the game.”

Head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke with the media after practice and said that he feels like all four players can be NHL centermen this or next season, but the team needs to take a closer look and make some assessments. “It’s a good test for all of them, we’ll see how they play.”

"We feel all four of them can be NHL centremen whether it's this year or possibly next season. It's a good test for all of them, we'll see how they play."#Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch on the competition for the fourth line centre position.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/lA1dTJcidB — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 25, 2024

Ryan has the edge based on his experience, but Philp has shown well so far in preseason. Likely on the outside looking in for a spot, he’s making a case to be considered.

Which Regulars Will Play for the Oilers?

As for the regulars that might get in, forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Connor Brown, and Mattias Janmark were non-participants at this morning’s skate at Rogers Place, so that’s a hint they might play tonight. Goaltender Stuart Skinner didn’t participate either, meaning he could see his first pre-season action of 2024-25.

Connor Brown of the Edmonton Oilers

The Jets will have several regulars in the lineup versus the Oilers. Jon Lu posted that Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi, Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo, among others, will all be playing.

Next: Early Preseason Reaction: Josh Brown the Oilers 2024-25 New Whipping Boy