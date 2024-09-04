Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?

As the new NHL season approaches, the Edmonton Oilers inch closer and closer to having a finalized roster. With a revolving door of players coming and leaving Edmonton, one notable roster change is the average age of the Oilers. Once the youngest roster in the league, as Stanley Cup contenders, the roster ia filled with veteran talent. But does this put the Edmonton Oilers at a disadvantage?
Over the course of the last few years, the Oilers have focused on getting veteran players to surround the elite talent. It’a strategy that seems to be working considering the Oilers are coming off a season where they were crowned the Western Conference Champions. On the other hand, this led them to having the oldest projected roster in the 2024-25 season. With an average age of 30.27, the Oilers are the only team in the NHL to have a projected average roster age over 30.
For some, this older roster is cause for concern. Looking back at the past three years of Stanley Cup-winning teams shows stories of young, successful teams. In 2022, the Colorado Avalanche won with an average age of 26.5. Just after that, the 2023 Vegas Golden Knights held a roster age of 27.2. Rounding out the last three winners, the 2024 Florida Panthers combined for an average age of 26.9. Nevertheless, the Oilers last season were still one of the oldest teams with a roster age of 28.8 and made it to game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals.
Oilers’ Core Talent Outweighs Ageing Roster
Luckily for the Oilers, their core is in their primes. Connor McDavid is only 27, and the newly re-signed Leon Draisaitl is just 28. On the back end, 24-year-old Evan Bouchard has grown into a stud on the blue line. As for goaltending, Stuart Skinner is just about to turn 26 years old. Furthermore, a key aspect of the Oilers’ system is speed. According to NHL Edge, the Oilers almost doubled the average amount of skating speed bursts above 32 KPH last season with 2,417. The aging roster has yet to slow the Oilers down.
While yes, the Oilers have the oldest projected roster in the league, they have tons of veteran talent surrounding some of the best players in the league. Heading into the new season, the Oilers are still considered the favorite to win the cup, even with having the oldest roster.
