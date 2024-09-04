Draisaitl’s Deal Means “100 Percent” McDavid Re-Signs with Oilers

Leon Draisaitl has officially become the highest-paid player in the NHL, following his eight-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers. The deal, worth $14 million per year, cements Draisaitl’s commitment to the city and the Oilers. “I love nothing more but wearing that jersey and representing our city,” Draisaitl said in his media call after signing the historic contract.

As excited as Oiler fans are to have Draisaitl staying put, they are as excited about what this means for another elite-level talent on the team. This extension not only secures Draisaitl’s future in Edmonton but also paves the way for Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ captain and franchise cornerstone, to re-sign with the team.

Leon Draisaitl Connor McDavid Oilers

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff recently predicted that McDavid’s re-signing with the Oilers next summer is a certainty. “It’s now a 100 percent shot that Connor McDavid re-signs with the Edmonton Oilers,” Seravalli stated on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer. “There is no chance that he’s leaving. I didn’t think there was to begin with, and certainly not now with Leon Draisaitl locked up for the long term.”

Elliotte Friedman suggested Draisaitl and McDavid are working together when it comes to their talks and as long as both players are looking to win, they’ll be happy in Edmonton, where the team has shown that’s their priority.

The connection between Draisaitl and McDavid has been key to the Oilers’ recent success. Draisaitl, when asked about McDavid’s future, said, “I hope [McDavid] signs and we can be our ride or dies for a long, long time.” He added, “I did what is best for me, and I expect he will do the same for him. We have had conversations, of course, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want him to stick around for a long time.”

Leon Draisaitl hopes his #oilers extension will be followed by one for Connor McDavid next summer, but adds: "Connor's going to do what's best for him, right? That's just the way this works and it's supposed to work that way. I did what I thought was best for me personally." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 3, 2024

Seravalli predicts that the Oilers will lock up McDavid with a new deal worth $16 million per year, while also securing Evan Bouchard for $10 million per year. Friedman wouldn’t be shocked if these three players come in at a total of $40 million. He believes the Oilers will work their roster around those three.

With the NHL salary cap expected to rise to $100 million, Friedman also believes the Oilers can make it work.

Does Draisaitl’s deal essentially guarantee that McDavid will follow suit and sign a long-term deal in a year from now?

