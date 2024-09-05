5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers 2024-25 Season

The Edmonton Oilers enter the 2024-25 NHL season with renewed hope and expectations. Their near-miss in last season’s Stanley Cup Final drives the team forward. Coming off a roller-coaster 2023-24 season that saw the team start disastrously before finding their stride under new head coach Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers are determined to capitalize on their current window of opportunity.

Next: Leon Draisaitl Signs Huge 8-Year Contract with Edmonton Oilers

With Leon Draisaitl re-signing this week and star players like Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard nearing contract renewals, the urgency to win now has never been higher. So, what would a best-case scenario for the Oilers this season look like?

Best Case Scenario One: On Offense: More Firepower & More Goals

Last season, the Oilers boasted one of the league’s top offenses, ranking fourth in goals per game and dominating at 5v5 and on the power play. McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were the driving forces behind this success, and they will be expected to lead the charge again. However, the offseason additions of Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson add even more firepower to the top six. These acquisitions should provide McDavid and Draisaitl with wingers who can finish their setups, making the Oilers’ offense even more potent.

If everything clicks, McDavid could be on pace for another 150-point season, Draisaitl could push for 60 goals, and Hyman could repeat his 54-goal performance from last year. With Bouchard quarterbacking the power play and chipping in 80-plus points from the blue line, the Oilers’ offense could easily rank first in the league, overwhelming opponents on a nightly basis. The depth provided by Adam Henrique, a potential bounce-back season from Connor Brown, and contributions from young players like Vasily Podkolzin or Matthew Savoie could ensure that Edmonton rolls four effective lines.

Best Case Scenario Two: On Defense: A Stable, Reliable Core

Though often overshadowed by their offensive prowess, the Oilers’ defense quietly improved last season, finishing 10th in goals against per game. Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm’s pairing emerged as one of the league’s best, and they will again anchor the blueline this season. The key for Edmonton’s defense will be maintaining that stability while working with new additions like Ty Emberson and Josh Brown.

Mattias Ekholm & Evan Bouchard Oilers

In a best-case scenario, Emberson excels in tough minutes, while Brown plays well in a more structured defensive system. If Darnell Nurse can regain consistency in a shutdown role and Brett Kulak continues to provide steady play, the Oilers could see a marked improvement in their defensive depth. This would allow them to handle the playoffs better, avoiding the problems that plagued them last season.

Best Case Scenario Three: On Goaltending: Stuart Skinner’s Breakout Year

Goaltending was a huge issue for the Oilers early last season, but Stuart Skinner’s mid-season turnaround helped stabilize the team. This year, Skinner will enter the season as the clear starter, expecting continued growth. In the best-case scenario, Skinner builds on his late-season success, posting a save percentage north of .915 and ranking among the league’s top goaltenders in goals saved above expected (GSAx).

If Skinner can maintain this level of play, it will give the Oilers confidence they can win close games, particularly in the playoffs. Backup Calvin Pickard must provide reliable support when called upon, but Edmonton’s goaltending situation could be much more stable than in previous years.

Best Case Scenario Four: On Coaching: Knoblauch Has Continued Success

Kris Knoblauch’s impact on the Oilers was undeniable last season. After taking over as head coach, he led the team to a 46-18-5 record. In his first full season behind the bench, Knoblauch will look to build on that success, refining his systems and further instilling a winning culture in the locker room.

Knoblauch’s approach resonates with the players in a best-case scenario, leading to improved consistency and fewer performance lapses. The Oilers could find themselves at the top of the Pacific Division, setting the stage for another deep playoff run.

Best Case Scenario Five: On Rookies: A Surprise Contributor Emerges

While the Oilers’ prospect pool isn’t highly regarded, the team could still benefit from a surprise contribution from a young player. Matthew Savoie, acquired in the offseason, could be that player. If Savoie impresses in training camp and earns a roster spot, his energy and skill could give the team a needed spark, especially if injuries strike the forward group.

The Bottom Line: The Oilers Path to a Stanley Cup

In the best-case scenario, the Oilers’ 2024-25 season ends with McDavid, Draisaitl, and the rest of the team hoisting the Stanley Cup. Edmonton could finally break Canada’s long championship drought with an even more dangerous offense, improved defensive depth, reliable goaltending, and strong leadership from Knoblauch. The window to win is now, and the Oilers have all the tools to make it happen.

Related: Draisaitl’s Deal Means “100 Percent” McDavid Re-Signs with Oilers