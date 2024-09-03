Leon Draisaitl Signs Huge 8-Year Contract with Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl has signed a monumental eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, worth $14 million per year in average annual value (AAV). This new deal makes Draisaitl the highest-paid player in the NHL, even if he’ll only hold that position for about a year.

As Frank Seravalli points out. although the total value of the contract, $112 million, does not surpass Alexander Ovechkin’s $124 million deal from 2008, it is still one of the most significant in NHL history. The deal will keep Draisaitl with the Oilers through the 2032-33 season.

Pierre LeBrun reports:

Draisaitl contract front-loaded, includes full no-move clause throughout. Both sides agreed to the bigger parts of this deal late last week. Some finishing touches over the weekend. Draisaitl made sure to get a lot of information this summer en route to this massive decision. Wants to win in Edmonton.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman added: “This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon’s commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice.”

Draisaitl Is a Huge Part of the Oilers’ Future

Since the start of his current eight-year contract in 2017, Draisaitl has consistently ranked among the NHL’s top performers. He has amassed 713 points, ranking second in the league, while his 297 goals also place him second. Draisaitl’s gifts on the power play are nearly unmatched, leading the league with 130 power-play goals. He has also proven to be clutch in critical moments, with 53 game-winning goals, placing him fourth in this category.

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers forward looking to break out offensively in the Stanley Cup Final

Draisaitl’s impact extends into the postseason, where he not just produces for the Oilers, but elevates his game. Over the last three playoff seasons, he has accumulated 81 points, the second-highest in the league, and has tied for the most goals scored in that period with 30. His 51 assists rank him second, while his 15 power-play goals lead all players.

By securing Draisaitl for the long term, the Oilers are not only retaining a superstar player and part of their core, but they’ve retained the biggest piece that will keep Connor McDavid in town. The trick now will be to have this kind of contract on the books and build a solid foundation around it.

