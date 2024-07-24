Will Fans Give Stan Bowman a Fair Shot to Be GM of the Oilers?

Jeff Jackson, Stan Bowman, and Sheldon Kennedy said all the right things on Wednesday when Bowman was introduced as the new general manager and Executive Vice President of the Edmonton Oilers. Noting that he’d done the work to learn from past mistakes, that he’ll bring a new awareness to the organization, and has vowed to continue his work to improve the culture in hockey, Bowman will have to show fans over time that he’s sincere. That said, it’s not clear Oilers fans will give him a chance to do so.

Related: Oilers’ Bowman Vows: “Those Mistakes Will Never Happen Again”

Following the press conference explaining the decision to hire Bowman and why Jackson felt comfortable despite the controversial history and baggage Bowman brings to this new position, many fans were adamant that this was a huge mistake on the part of the organization. Citing the fact the Oilers could have gone in several different directions, Edmonton chose not to, understanding that this decision would bring an inevitable blowback.

There is a chance this decision doesn’t end well. It’s fair to argue that Bowman could have become anyone else’s problem and the Oilers didn’t need to go this route. Jackson said he spoke with several qualified candidates and Mark Hunter, Keith Gretzky, Shawn Horcoff, Jason Botterill, or Jackson himself would have been better choices. Then again, perhaps Bowman has learned. Perhaps he is bringing with him knowledge and experience that one can only get from making the kind of mistake he made while running the Chicago Blackhawks and then going through the process of better educating himself on where he went wrong and the power of silence.

Will Oilers Fans Let This Bowman Hire Be a Good Thing?

Kennedy said when speaking with the media after the presser: “I think he is in a position to create and push change, and we need that in this space.” He added, “He can’t bluff his way through this. You can’t talk your way through it, you have to walk the walk.” Both of those comments are fair and accurate. Bowman’s past isn’t something that the Oilers can sweep under the rug. He, Jackson, and the organization will have to approach naysayers head-on by proving they intend to make the hockey world a better place. If given the chance, they might be able to do so.

The reality is, that the Oilers have an opportunity to become a leader in this space Kennedy talks about. They’re putting themselves out there with this hire and they can be the poster organization for doing things right moving forward.

That said, fans in Edmonton are a passionate and somewhat fickle bunch. When things go wrong, fingers are pointed almost immediately. For Bowman, that’s a lot of pressure. His past will be brought up time and time again, both directly and indirectly linked to the Kyle Beach situation in 2010. Some fans will say, “I told you so”, while others will point out that Edmonton could have avoided every single problem had they just not hired Bowman in the first place.

Stan Bowman Edmonton introduced as Oilers’ new GM

Fair or not, that’s Bowman’s reality now. It could take years for him to overcome that hurdle. His positive moves will be ignored by many and his negative moves will be loudly broadcast across a fan base that never stops talking about this team.

Bowman may have earned what comes next. The question becomes, will fans let him do his job as the GM while not associating every decision with what happened 14 years ago? This is not to say that what happened should ever be forgotten or ignored. But, all anyone can do now is be better. Will fans let Bowamn be an advocate for change and improvement? Or, is the past going to haunt him during his entire run?

Bowman Has a Tall Task Ahead of Him

Bowman now has two jobs to do. First, he’s got to be a better GM than he’s ever been. Second, he’s got to show that the work he’s done with Sheldon Kennedy and others is only the beginning. It’s a tall task and he seems up to it. Whether fans give him a chance to bring his experience to this organization before they try to run him out of town remains to be seen.

The first order of business is the Leon Draisaitl extension. When that deal gets done, the varied responses from fans will make it crystal clear what direction this narrative is going. If he overpays for the player, fans will immediately jump on the contract, even though it will be a tandem negotiation between Draisaitl’s camp, Bowman, and Jackson. If he gets Draisaitl at a steal, some fans will argue that Draisaitl wasn’t affected by Bowman’s past and the decision by the Oilers to hire him.

Next: Capitals Eyeing Top Forward After Kuznetsov Contract Termination