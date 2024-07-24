Capitals Eyeing Top Forward After Kuznetsov Contract Termination

The Washington Capitals have gained a significant financial boost with the termination of Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s contract, freeing up an additional $3.9 million in cap space. This move, combined with the likely placement of Nicklas Backstrom and potentially T.J. Oshie on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), opens the door for the Capitals to acquire a top-six forward. Dan Rosen of NHL.com believes that’s something the Caps might try to do.

With the Capitals retaining 50 percent of Kuznetsov’s $7.8 million average annual value during his trade to the Carolina Hurricanes, the contract termination is extremely helpful for their salary cap situation. Even if Kuznetsov chooses to stay in the NHL, the Capitals will not be on the hook for his old contract.

In addition to Kuznetsov’s cap relief, if Oshie joins Backstrom on LTIR for the entire season, an additional $5.75 million would be available, further enhancing the Capitals’ ability to acquire a significant forward. This, however, may not be confirmed until well into training camp.

Would the Capitals Go After Patrik Laine Out of Columbus?

Having extra space and a desire to be competitive this season, the organization may target impact players, potentially including Columbus Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine.

Capitals Patrik Laine rumors

However, the situation with Laine remains complex. The Blue Jackets are currently in a holding pattern with Laine as he is still in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and likely won’t be traded until his release. Rosen hints that once that situation gets sorted out, the Capitals are expected to be in the mix for a trade, leveraging the cap space freed by Kuznetsov’s departure.

The Capitals have already bolstered their roster with the additions of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane, both of whom are expected to be key players in their top six. Trading for Laine or another forward would make them one of the most active teams in terms of additions up front this offseason. And, if they are looking to add, it will most certainly have to be via trade as the free agent market now offers very few difference-makers.

