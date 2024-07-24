Oilers’ Bowman Vows: “Those Mistakes Will Never Happen Again”

Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson welcomed Stan Bowman as the new General Manager and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations on Wednesday. Jackson started out the press conference by saying, that just under a year ago, he spoke to many of you about the vision for the organization, aiming to be best in class in all aspects. “Over the past 12 months, I’ve assessed our needs, and Stan and I share a vision for building a successful team on the ice and an elite front office.”

Jackson said he interviewed numerous excellent candidates from across the league but kept coming back to Bowman. His experience as a general manager and his success in Chicago, where he won three Stanley Cups, stood out. He has also noted that Bowman spent significant time learning from his past, working with Sheldon Kennedy, an expert in the field of abuse prevention. “Sheldon’s endorsement of Stan was crucial for me, and we wouldn’t have made this hire without knowing Stan had done the necessary work.” Kennedy was on hand during the press conference and was available to answer questions after the announcement.

Stan Bowman’s Statements

Bowman said, “I’m very excited and honored to restart my career in hockey with the Oilers. I’ve loved this sport since I was a kid and have had time to reflect over the past couple of years.” He took time to address his departure from the Blackhawks a couple of seasons ago and noted that his response in 2010 to the Kyle Beach incident was inadequate. “I’ve had a chance to reflect and learn from that experience, working with Sheldon Kennedy on improving hockey culture. I assure you, those mistakes will never happen on my watch again.”

He added that he was grateful to the NHL and Gary Bettman for giving him a second chance, and especially to the Oilers for this opportunity. “I know how important it is to be a true leader and I’m committed to that.”

He then turned his attention to the Oilers and noted he’d been a fan watching the Oilers’ journey this past season. It was impressive, despite not ending everyone wanted. “The passion of the fans is unparalleled, and this is a tremendous opportunity.” He added that Jeff and his staff did a fantastic job this summer, strengthening an already strong group. “We have the chance to work with some generational talents on this team. “I’m excited for what’s to come and to contribute to bringing the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.”

Bowman and Jackson Answered a Series of Questions About Kyle Beach and Fan Backlash

When asked how his conversation with Kyle Beach went, Bowman responded that they had a very encouraging conversation. He initially reached out to apologize but it went unanswered. But, upon the second attempt, they talked for nearly 90 minutes about various topics, including our past and his current life. They’ve since worked together on projects to improve team culture, and that has been significant for both of us.

With regards to concerns about fan backlash, both Jackson and Bowman said they respect the fans’ opinions. Jackson noted that Bowman’s work over the next few years will dictate their response. He added that the goal is to create an elite, collaborative, and progressive organization and he believes Bowman embodies those qualities. Bowman said he understands that he may not get the approval of fans right away but it’s his job to win them over in due time, specifically by what he does through his actions. “I respect the way fans feel and my job is to win them over through actions, not just words. I’m here to make a difference, to improve the team on the ice, and to foster a positive environment around the organization.”

Bowman’s Top Priority Is Leon Draisaitl

Bowman talked about how Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are exceptional players who can elevate their game in the playoffs. He then said that his top priority is to get contracts done with those players and keep Leon an Oiler for life. He will then support them with a strong supporting cast. Building a cohesive team is essential, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the coaching staff and players to achieve this.

When asked if either player was consulted on the GM hire, Jackson said that he did not talk to the players about the decision to bring Bowman aboard. He reiterated that this is not something the players want to have a say in. Bowman, meanwhile, noted that he aims to support and develop players not just for their professional careers, but also to ensure they have a positive experience in hockey. That includes his star players and everyone else he brings into the organization.

Both Jackson and Bowman will work together to negotiate Draisaitl’s next deal. Bowman will take the lead and Jackson will be there to support.

