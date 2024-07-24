Buffalo Sabres Bet Big on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 5-Yr Contract

The Buffalo Sabres have secured their goaltending future by agreeing to terms with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on a five-year contract, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. The team announced the deal on Wednesday, highlighting Luukkonen’s impressive performance in the previous season where he set career highs in games played (54), wins (27), and shutouts (5). These stats marked the most wins and shutouts by a Sabres goaltender in a season since the days of Ryan Miller.

Selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2017 draft, Luukkonen stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 217 pounds. Over the past three seasons, he has fluctuated between the Sabres and the minors, amassing a combined record of 20-19-6 for Buffalo. His performance last season was a standout, and this new contract indicates the organization’s faith in his potential moving forward.

“We really like the position we’re in with having UPL and Devon Levi as still young, developing goaltenders, guys we think are going to continue to grow and get better, that are extremely talented, hard-working, and character people,” GM Kevyn Adams said.

Luukkonen’s contract extension comes just as the 25-year-old Finnish goaltender, a restricted free agent, was approaching arbitration. The Sabres have now locked in someone they believe could be their No. 1 goaltender, providing both the player and the team with long-term security. This deal surpasses the value of Filip Gustavsson‘s recent contract but falls just short of Thatcher Demko’s AAV, reflecting the Sabres’ confidence in Luukkonen’s abilities.

Luukkonen’s journey as the Sabres’ primary goaltender won’t be without competition. Devon Levi, another promising talent, will provide a significant challenge in the net — or at least that’s the hope. Some see the terms as a bit of a risk, but Luukkonen’s solid showing last season and his new contract underscore his potential as a cornerstone for the team’s future success.

With this deal, the Buffalo Sabres have made a clear statement about employing what they believe will be a strong tandem. Fans will be eager to see if Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can continue his upward trajectory and help lead the Sabres back to playoff contention.

