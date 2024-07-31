Will Craig Berube’s Tough Love Style Work with the Maple Leafs?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the new season, one of the most intriguing storylines is the impact of their new head coach, Craig Berube. With his championship pedigree from his time with the St. Louis Blues, he comes with great possibility. For sure, Berube’s coaching style will bring a unique dynamic to the Maple Leafs’ locker room.

Veteran defenceman Luke Schenn, who played under Berube with the Flyers, shed some light on what fans can expect and how Berube’s approach might affect the team.

Berube’s Coaching Style: Direct and Demanding

According to Schenn, Berube is a coach who values transparency and honesty. “He says it like it is; there’s no sugarcoating anything.” On the face of it, that seems honest and direct. Who doesn’t appreciate honesty?

However, this black-and-white approach can be a double-edged sword. For players who thrive on clear expectations and direct feedback, Berube’s style can be highly motivating. However, this no-nonsense attitude might not resonate well with players who need more encouragement or those who struggle with critical feedback. Given how elite hockey players might have been treated since they were young, responding to praise instead of critique might have become a habit.

Might Certain Players Struggle or Thrive with Berube?

Players sensitive to criticism might find Berube’s direct approach challenging, as he tends to offer blunt feedback rather than positive reinforcement. Additionally, those who thrive under a more flexible and nuanced coaching style might feel restricted or beaten down by Berube’s black-and-white perspective.

On the other hand, athletes who perform well under clear and straightforward expectations will likely excel under his guidance. Berube’s coaching style eliminates ambiguity, providing a structure that can be advantageous for players who need it. His reputation for pushing players to reach their potential suggests that motivated young players might particularly benefit from his approach.

Which way will Berube’s tough style impact his new team?

Could Berube Have a Unique Impact on the Core Four

The Core Four—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares—might face a new level of scrutiny under Berube. Schenn’s comments suggest Berube’s approach could lead to more in-house criticism and accountability.

While no one knows what happened inside the locker room except the players, that might represent a significant shift from previous years. For good or for ill, things in the Maple Leafs “room” might change. Could Berube become the impetus for helping the Maple Leafs address any lingering issues and push their top players to elevate their performance? We’ll soon see.

The thing about being hard-nosed is that you better also be right. Being hard-nosed and wrong can be disastrous for an NHL hockey team.

Will Berube Extend His Legacy in Toronto?

Berube’s impact has been notable in previous stops. His ability to galvanize a team and infuse a strong work ethic was evident in St. Louis’ Stanley Cup run. In Toronto, his presence could mark a turning point, especially if he successfully integrates his demanding style with the Maple Leafs’ existing talent.

Maple Leafs fans should brace for a season of honest assessments and potentially more tough love. So far, the jury is out about how Berube’s style might impact his new team.

He could be exactly what the Maple Leafs need to make a deep playoff run. Then, again, it could go the other way.

