What Now for Maple Leafs Bobby McMann?

Bobby McMann is a forward to watch this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He brings unique skills and potential to the team. Known for his impressive skating abilities, size, and physicality, McMann is earning his place and has the potential for a breakout season.

As the Maple Leafs work through this regular season, how they deploy McMann could be crucial. Could his role expand? Might he become an even more significant part of the team’s success?

What Maple Leafs Fans Should Expect from Bobby McMann

McMann’s impressive skating abilities testify to his relentless effort on the ice. Despite playing an incomplete season in 2023-24, he showed that he was surprisingly fast on the ice – especially for a big skater. He had the most speed bursts over 20 mph on the team, surpassing even William Nylander. McMann is also the only Maple Leafs player to break the 23 mph mark, showcasing his potential to be a significant asset as a full-time player.

McMann has the potential to have a breakout season this year if he gets the chance to play significant minutes. He’s fast, big, physical, and committed to doing well. While he did not come up through the regular channels, his performance with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies proved he could score. He also brings size and physicality to the game and a huge desire to make a difference. As noted, he’s fast and can turn a game on a dime with his shot.

If Keefe Liked McMann, Berube Should Love Him

If ex-Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe liked McMann, new head coach Craig Berube should love him. Last season, Keefe believed McMann was essential to the team, and the Maple Leafs felt his absence greatly when he was out of the lineup with an injury towards the end of the season. His physicality was missed during the postseason.

Craig Berube & Bobby McMann, Maple Leafs

Berube is a different kettle of fish than Keefe. He has a penchant for physicality and size, and he will likely have an even higher appreciation of what McMann can do. Fans should look forward to McMann getting big minutes with the team. His size, speed, skill, and physicality could greatly benefit the team.

Although there’s a chance McMann could struggle to meet the Maple Leafs’ high expectations, his potential to be a difference-maker is undeniable. With solid minutes, McMann has the opportunity to shine. He possesses the size, speed, skill, and internal drive that has been overlooked for so long.

His relentless motor could be a key factor in the Maple Leafs’ 2024-25 season success. If McMann can pull it all together, he could become an essential piece for the team, demonstrating that the Leafs’ faith in his potential was well-placed.

