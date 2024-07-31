Maple Leafs Simon Benoit: 3 Reasons He’s Smart Signing

When Simon Benoit joined the team, he was determined to succeed. He never entertained the possibility of failure. However, many fans doubted his chances, seeing him as a failed defenseman from the struggling Anaheim Ducks with a significant negative plus/minus rating. No way, they thought!

But Benoit showed us, didn’t he? Driven by a powerful internal motor and desire, Beniot worked hard and took advantage of his chances. When he got them, he proved himself to be a solid defenseman.

When Benoit First Showed Up, Maple Leafs Fans Were Critical

Several Maple Leafs fans expressed negative sentiments regarding the team’s decision to sign Benoit. One commenter expressed concern about Benoit’s background, coming from what they called a “terrible team.” They voiced apprehensions about head coach Sheldon Keefe potentially favoring him over more skilled defensemen.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs

Another commenter, in a brief and straightforward critique, labeled Benoit as a “Bust.” These were not the only criticisms. Many indicated skepticism about his potential contributions. Yet another fan, using a sarcastic tone, mockingly suggested planning a parade in response to Benoit’s signing. Sarcastically, the comment cast doubt on the perceived importance of the acquisition.

These critical comments reflect the skepticism and reservations within the Maple Leafs fan base regarding Benoit’s impact and value to the team.

Benoit has redefined his career through determination, resilience, and an unwavering underdog mentality. Despite being undrafted and coming from a struggling Ducks team, Benoit demonstrated significant growth and potential.

His journey reflects a player who thrives on challenges and continually seeks to prove his worth. This transformation from an overlooked defenseman to a key player for the Maple Leafs highlights his physicality, reliability, and drive to succeed.

Three Reasons Why the Maple Leafs Should Be Glad They Signed Benoit

The Maple Leafs should be glad they found and signed Benoit for three reasons. First, he brings a physical presence to the ice. Benoit’s physicality is a standout trait that the Maple Leafs desperately needed on their blue line. At 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, he brings grit and toughness to stabilize the defense. His style of play is robust. That style and his ability to block shots and perform in penalty-kill situations reliably make him a valuable asset in high-pressure games.

Second, Benoit is fueled by his underdog mentality. His journey from an undrafted player to a regular defenseman in the NHL exemplifies his determination. He’s overcome setbacks, and his continual improvement has earned him recognition and respect. This underdog mentality fuels his drive to succeed, making him a player who works hard to contribute to the team’s success. His attitude aligns perfectly with the Maple Leafs’ need for dedicated, hardworking players.

Finally, he brings a positive defensive impact. While Benoit’s offensive contributions might not be his strongest suit, his defensive capabilities are noteworthy. According to The Athletic’s player cards, his defensive ratings place him in the 73rd percentile. Benoit excels in blocking shots and maintaining a strong presence in the defensive zone. He can positively influence the team’s defensive play, as indicated by his high number of blocks and effective penalty-killing.

The Bottom Line: Beniot Is a Valuable Defenseman

In conclusion, Benoit’s addition to the Maple Leafs roster brings a blend of physicality, determination, and defensive reliability. He has overcome the odds and the critiques. This season, look for him to grow even more valuable.

Benoit is a player to watch, especially for fans who are biased toward players who bust their tails working. Sure, he’ll make mistakes, but he will work to correct them. He’s got a lot of potential, and with good, solid coaching, he can become a key figure in the team’s defensive lineup.

