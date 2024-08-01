Nick Robertson Has to Be Frustrated: Who Wouldn’t Be?

It’s been eerily quiet on the Nick Robertson front. That fact alone raises questions about Robertson’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A month ago, Robertson, a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, informed the team that he was not interested in re-signing and requested a trade. His request followed a season where he played more NHL games than ever, appearing in 56 games and scoring 14 goals for 27 points.

Despite staying healthy throughout the season—a feat he hadn’t achieved since his junior hockey days—Robertson struggled with defensive consistency and never fully earned the trust of former head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The Lack of Movement with Robertson Is Interesting

The lack of news since his trade request makes Robertson’s case particularly interesting. The Maple Leafs are not obligated to comply with Robertson’s request, and new General Manager (GM) Brad Treliving has hinted that management might want to see more of the 2019 second-round pick this season. He’s suggesting that the team sees potential in Robertson that has yet to be fully realized, possibly under the guidance of a new coach.

But why would this matter to Robertson? From his perspective, the Maple Leafs had their chance. They didn’t take it. In fact, they treated him unfairly. Perhaps an outsider can say, “That’s professional hockey.” However, the situation has been personal for Robertson—in addition to being “professional.”

It’s also been frustrating.

Robertson’s Frustration with the Maple Leafs Is a Lingering Issue

Once again, Robertson seems powerless in the face of organizational decisions. He was one of the best players in previous years during preseason and training camp. However, he was still sent to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. Why? Because he could be sent down without clearing waivers.

This move provided the team with more roster flexibility. This decision might be logical from a management perspective. Still, it is no less frustrating for Robertson. He likely feels that his hard work and performance have not been adequately rewarded.

Nick Robertson of the Maple Leafs.

Robertson’s situation is further complicated by his lack of arbitration rights, leaving him with no leverage to push for a better deal. The Maple Leafs, facing no obligation to comply with his requests, can continue to make decisions based purely on team needs and cap management. This undoubtedly impacts Robertson’s happiness within the organization. His frustration and sense of powerlessness could grow, potentially affecting his performance and morale.

This issue will likely escalate unless the team can address Robertson’s personal feelings and professional aspirations, creating further tension between the player and the organization. How this situation will be resolved remains to be seen, but it is a pressing issue that needs attention sooner rather than later.

Fans Have to Wonder What Will Happen to Robertson and the Maple Leafs

Until then, Maple Leafs fans and writers like myself continue to wonder what the future holds for this promising young player. Will Robertson get another chance to prove himself in Toronto, or will his journey continue elsewhere? The silence surrounding his status only adds to the speculation.

Robertson’s situation is a fascinating subplot in the Maple Leafs’ offseason. His trade request and the team’s seeming lack of a response all contribute to an interesting story. One thing is clear: the outcome will have significant implications for both Robertson and the Maple Leafs.

Is it too late to heal what has put Robertson, who has a motor (a desire) that won’t quit, into this frustrating position? I know that if I were him, I’d be frustrated, too. Who wouldn’t be?

