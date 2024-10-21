Eric Comrie Has Specific Job to Do For Jets This Season

Although American author Thomas Wolfe’s novel claimed that “You can never go home again,” perhaps that’s not as true with NHL goalies. Last night, Eric Comrie held the fort by making 39 saves on 42 shots to help his Winnipeg Jets register a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. By doing so, he staked the Jets to their fifth straight win of the young 2024-25 regular season.

Comrie is back where his career began after re-signing with the Jets in July. He rejoined the team that drafted him after a stormy stint with the Buffalo Sabres. Drafted by the Jets in the second round (#59 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Comrie carved out a reputation as a promising goalie during his early years. He made his NHL debut with Winnipeg during the 2016-17 season, and after a few years of developing in the AHL, he broke into the league with a commendable 10-5-1 record, a 2.58 GAA, and a .920 save percentage in 2021-22.

Comrie’s Career Hit the Skids with the Sabres

However, Comrie’s journey was challenging when he joined the Sabres. He struggled to find his footing in the 2022-23 season, posting a 3.67 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 19 games. The following season, things got even worse. He finished with a 2-7-0 record and a 3.69 GAA in 10 appearances. This downturn prompted a reflection of his career path, leading him back to the Jets on July 1, 2024, with a two-year, $1.65 million contract. The organization is looking for him to be Connor Hellebuyck‘s backup.

Early signs are promising as Comrie looks to rediscover his form with the Jets. As noted, his first start of the 2024-25 season against the Penguins was a success. He only allowed one power-play goal and two at even strength in a game featuring 78 total shots.

Can Comrie Be a Solid Backup for Connor Hellebuyck?

The Jets could certainly benefit from a reliable backup to support their star goaltender, Vezina Trophy winner Hellebuyck. Comrie, a solid team member in the past, might be perfect for that role. Returning to Winnipeg could offer him a fresh start to regain the form that made him such an asset in his previous stint with the team.

The Jets seem to believe in his potential, bringing him back during the offseason. Now, it’s up to him to take the next step and re-establish the consistency and reliability that once made him so valuable to the team. He and the team will gain significantly if he can return to that level. A reliable backup can provide crucial depth behind Hellebuyck and ensure the Jets remain competitive throughout the season.

With Winnipeg currently off to a great start at 5-0-0, Comrie’s ability to maintain this momentum will be crucial. Can he solidify his position within the team and make a significant impact in the 2024-25 season? Can he transform his fortunes and rise to prominence again with the Jets?

The early signs are certainly encouraging.

