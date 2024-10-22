NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Lightning, Bruins

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct. 21, 2024), there could be fallout from the exchange between Jim Montgomery and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers signed Sam O’Reilly to an entry-level contract and changed up their power play. Finally, the Toronto Maple Leafs could be part of a trade with the Utah Hockey Club and they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, chasing Andrei Vasilevskiy from the game.

Oilers Sign O’Reilly and Promote Jeff Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers made headlines on July 1st by signing forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3-million contract. So far, Skinner has impressed, earning a promotion to the top six after posting four points in limited minutes. His offensive impact has been crucial, and TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted that Skinner wore a white jersey in practice, potentially signaling a role on the Oilers’ struggling power play.

Additionally, the Oilers signed their 2024 first-round draft pick, Sam O’Reilly, to a three-year entry-level contract. Selected 32nd overall after a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, O’Reilly has been a standout in training camp and is off to a hot start in the OHL. The Oilers are showing confidence in the young player, further investing in their future.

Problem Behind the Scenes in Boston?

A verbal lashing by Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery to captain Brad Marchand turned slightly physical in a bench incident. During the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and host Kyle Bukauskas questioned where this is going to go and Montgomery’s fiery reaction might get him in trouble if Marchand wants to pursue this. Is this nothing? Or, is there a bigger problem behind the scenes that explained the tension?

Maple Leafs Beat Lightning and Could Be a Trade Fit With Utah

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy learned the hard way that you don’t mess with the Toronto Maple Leafs during warmup. The evening started with lighthearted fun as Vasilevskiy playfully sprayed snow on Toronto’s Morgan Rielly. However, things took a drastic turn when Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on just 14 shots and was pulled early in the second period.

Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding Toronto defenseman Timothy Liljegren continue to gain momentum. Is the Utah Hockey Club, a good fit considering some of the injury issues they’re facing?

