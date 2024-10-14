4 Winnipeg Jets Takeaways from OT Win Over the Wild

The Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Minnesota Wild. Kyle Connor scored the game-winner on a power play. His goal was assisted by Mark Scheifele, who also scored in the game. There are plenty of takeaways from the game as the Jets get off to a strong start and the Wild have lost some close ones.

The Jets’ star players are off to solid starts this season. This includes Josh Morrissey, who continues his point streak. Captain Adam Lowry also added an assist. The team now has put up three wins in three games to start the season. The Jets have shown defensive stability and offensive skills in each of those games. They are a team that’s surprising many early in the season.

Four Key Takeaways from the Jets Overtime Win

Here are four key takeaways from the game:

Mark Scheifele Is on Top of His Game

Scheifele is showing why he’s a key to his Jets’ success. In his 800th NHL game, he scored the Jets’ first goal. He also assisted on Kyle Connor’s game-winner in the extra session. With four goals and two assists in three games, Scheifele’s off to a hot start. His offensive skillset is exactly what the Jets need to be successful. His consistent scoring has set the tone for the team’s top line.

Kyle Connor Remains One of the Top Scoring Threats in the NHL

Connor seems to thrive as one of the NHL’s least-known scorers. Last night, he stepped up again by scoring his second goal of the season on an overtime power play. Connor was a consistent threat during the game, leading the team with eight shots on goal.

His chemistry with Scheifele is obvious. By scoring three points in the first three games, Connor is vital to the Jets’ offensive success. His goal-scoring ability will continue to be crucial as the season progresses.

Josh Morrissey Leads the Jets’ Defense

Morrissey’s play this season has been rock solid. His contributions are best seen in his great defense. However, there’s more. Last night, he also drew an assist for Connor’s overtime goal. Surprisingly, it was his fourth assist of the young season.

Josh Morrisey has led the Jets to a 3-0 start this season, most recently with a win over the Wild.

Morrissey is on a three-game point streak. He continues to log big minutes and leads his team in TOI. His two-way play has been a key to the Jets’ strong start. He’s doing it all, including having an active presence on special teams.

The Jets’ Special Teams Have Improved This Season

Sometimes, practice pays off. There was no confusion that special teams play was an area of focus for the Jets this offseason. That focus seems to be already paying dividends. The penalty kill held the Wild to zero goals against. Last night, it went 3-for-3. On the season, the Jets PK has been perfect in five chances. As noted, the Jets power-play goal was the difference in overtime.

Things seem to be working in every aspect of the Jets’ game thus far. The team can’t win them all, but so far, so good for the team from the middle of Canada.

What’s Next for the Jets?

The Jets will look to preserve their perfect start to the season when they host the San Jose Sharks on Friday. With their top players firing on all cylinders and the team showing solid defensive play, Winnipeg is building early-season momentum.

If the Jets can continue their solid special teams play and maintain their offensive power, they could establish themselves as a team to watch in the Central Division.

