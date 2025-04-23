Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Has 3-Point Night in Return For Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk returned for the Florida Panthers and was dominant in a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The talk heading into Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning was whether Matthew Tkachuk would play after being activated off the long-term injury reserve. With the NHL cracking down on LTIR returns, when Tkachuk was on the ice for warmups, he looked like a go. Not only did he return, but he was dominant as the Panthers beat the Lightning 6-2.
Tkachuk’s return from injury was a huge boost for the Panthers, and he made an immediate impact in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. He scored two goals and had one assist in 11:43 of ice time.
A Tkachuk Return May Fuel Panthers in the Playoffs
This was Tkachuk’s first appearance in 25 games. He’d been out of action after being sidelined with a lower-body injury suffered during the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. His injury clearly wasn’t an issue as he wasted no time making his presence felt. It took him until the second period to get his first of the playoffs, but he scored less than five minutes later for goal number two.
“He’s a difference-maker,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “To come back and play like that in a playoff atmosphere—it speaks volumes about his skill and leadership.”
Prior to the injury, Tkachuk had been enjoying another strong season, recording 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in just 52 games. The Panthers went 13-11-1 during his absence. The way this game went — and it’s only one game –, it seems like his return could fuel another deep playoff run.
The game also marked the first time Florida iced a lineup featuring Tkachuk, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett together. That trio is not going to be fun for any opponent to have to deal with.
