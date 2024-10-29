Why the Penguins Can’t Trade Tristan Jarry Easily

In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable, hosts Matthew Zator and Jacob Billington were joined by Raz Devraj to discuss Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry‘s uncertain future. The conversation followed Jarry’s recent assignment to the AHL for a conditioning stint, prompting speculation about his viability as a starting goalie for the Penguins moving forward. But is there any chance the Penguins can trade Jarry? It would seem unlikely.
Zator opened the discussion by expressing concern about Jarry’s performance. “He hasn’t been perfect for the Penguins.” If anything, it was an understatement that highlighted Jarry’s poor start to the season and lackluster statistics. The comment sets a critical tone regarding Jarry’s future, suggesting that his struggles might signal an impending change for the team.
Are Tristan Jarry Trade Talks Heating Up? Not Likely
The conversation quickly turned to the possibility of Jarry being moved from Pittsburgh. Zator noted, “You look at his stats; they don’t look good. Do you think this is a precursor for him being moved?” His question hints at a growing sentiment that the Penguins might be considering other options in goal, especially given Jarry’s current form and contract situation, which he described as “not the best” for a potential trade.
That said, while Jarry has not been playing well, moving him might not be easy. His salary-cap hit of $5.375 AAV until the end of the 2027-28 season does not bode well for the Penguins’ ability to find another team to take him.
There’s Rising Competition in the Penguins’ Pipeline
Raz Devraj added another layer to the discussion. He mentioned the emergence of Joel Blomqvist, a promising young goalie in the Penguins’ system. Devraj pointed out that Blomqvist has been impressive, noting, “He’s been above a .950 save percentage all of last year in the AHL.”
The Penguins seem to have a viable alternative ready to step up, making it easier for the team to part ways with Jarry if necessary. But, again, is moving the 29-year-old Jarry even possible?
Devraj changed the topic to emphasize the Penguins’ aging roster. He mentioned that “their big three are in the later stages of their career.” With this in mind, he speculated that it might be the perfect time for Pittsburgh to consider moving on from Jarry. The combination of Jarry’s inconsistent play and the presence of a young goaltender like Blomqvist could accelerate this decision.
The Bottom Line for the Penguins: Is a New Era on the Horizon?
As the Penguins face a challenging season, Jarry’s future remains uncertain. The discussion among Zator, Billington, and Devraj highlights a clear sentiment that the team might look to make changes in the crease. That’s especially true with rising talent waiting in the wings.
If Jarry’s struggles continue, fans might see a shift in the Penguins’ goaltending strategy sooner rather than later. With an aging core and a potential new starting goalie in the pipeline, this season could mark the beginning of a new era for the Penguins that may not include Jarry.
However, that might not mean that the Penguins can trade him without a dealer sweetener. Moving him will likely be challenging, even if the team has given up on him as a viable option.
