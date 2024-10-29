Oilers’ Bowman Gets Aggressive in Trade Talks for Defensive Help

The Edmonton Oilers are in need of a spark, particularly on offense, as some of their top players have struggled to perform consistently this season. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, that’s going to have to come from within. Dreger also believes the Oilers are looking for help defensively because they aren’t sure they have the right mix.

The Oilers’ recent performances have been marked by inconsistent scoring, and without top players clicking offensively, the team has looked vulnerable against tougher opponents. With Connor McDavid getting injured, the need for the top stars to step up just got more critical. But, the defense has been an issue from the start of the season, and with the losses of Cody Ceci, Philip Broberg, and Vincent Desharnais, the Oilers know they aren’t as good defensively as they were last season.

Stan Bowman Edmonton Oilers’ new GM is looking for blue-line help for the team via trade

New Oilers general manager Stan Bowman is reportedly intensifying his search for additional help on defense. Bowman is exploring the market for a reliable blue-liner who could bolster Edmonton’s back end, which has been a persistent area of concern.

Dreger explained:

“The word on the street is that [Bowman] is working more aggressively trying to find some help. And other teams are now as well, with injuries and because of other situations. I don’t think there is anything magical coming from the General Manager’s office, but I do think the ingredients are there for this team to be much better than what we’ve seen here.”

Dreger talked about the recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and admitted that might not be the best indicator of how bad the defense is. That game was likely a one-off, as the Oilers just failed to compete. Still, with limited defensive depth impacting their ability to protect leads, the Oilers are feeling the urgency to make a move and solidify their blue line.

How Soon Before Bowman and the Oilers Make a Trade on Defense?

As the Oilers look to rebound in their upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, fans will be waiting on news of McDavid’s status. And, if it looks like he’ll be out a few games or longer, the concern over a lack of scoring will only place a bigger emphasis on a need for better defense.

Is Bowman worried about it? Dreger says the GM is ramping up his search, suggesting that the Oilers are aware there could be a serious issue.

Next: Insider Reveals First Order of Business for Oilers After McDavid Injury