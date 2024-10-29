Oilers’ Bowman Gets Aggressive in Trade Talks for Defensive Help

The Edmonton Oilers are in need of a spark, particularly on offense, as some of their top players have struggled to perform consistently this season. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, that’s going to have to come from within. Dreger also believes the Oilers are looking for help defensively because they aren’t sure they have the right mix.
The Oilers’ recent performances have been marked by inconsistent scoring, and without top players clicking offensively, the team has looked vulnerable against tougher opponents. With Connor McDavid getting injured, the need for the top stars to step up just got more critical. But, the defense has been an issue from the start of the season, and with the losses of Cody Ceci, Philip Broberg, and Vincent Desharnais, the Oilers know they aren’t as good defensively as they were last season.
New Oilers general manager Stan Bowman is reportedly intensifying his search for additional help on defense. Bowman is exploring the market for a reliable blue-liner who could bolster Edmonton’s back end, which has been a persistent area of concern.
Dreger explained:
“The word on the street is that [Bowman] is working more aggressively trying to find some help. And other teams are now as well, with injuries and because of other situations. I don’t think there is anything magical coming from the General Manager’s office, but I do think the ingredients are there for this team to be much better than what we’ve seen here.”
Dreger talked about the recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and admitted that might not be the best indicator of how bad the defense is. That game was likely a one-off, as the Oilers just failed to compete. Still, with limited defensive depth impacting their ability to protect leads, the Oilers are feeling the urgency to make a move and solidify their blue line.
How Soon Before Bowman and the Oilers Make a Trade on Defense?
As the Oilers look to rebound in their upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, fans will be waiting on news of McDavid’s status. And, if it looks like he’ll be out a few games or longer, the concern over a lack of scoring will only place a bigger emphasis on a need for better defense.
Is Bowman worried about it? Dreger says the GM is ramping up his search, suggesting that the Oilers are aware there could be a serious issue.
Next: Insider Reveals First Order of Business for Oilers After McDavid Injury
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 56 mins ago
Oilers’ Bowman Gets Aggressive in Trade Talks for Defensive Help
Edmonton Oilers' GM Stan Bowman is getting aggressive in trade talks for defensive help...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Why the Penguins Can’t Trade Tristan Jarry Easily
The Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Tristian Jarry has played poorly this season. However, does the...
-
Featured/ 15 hours ago
3 Reasons Max Pacioretty Made a Difference for the Maple Leafs
Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-4. How did Max Pacioretty...
-
Boston Bruins/ 18 hours ago
After Being Called Out, Friedman Has Latest on Bruins-Marchand Talks
After being called out for a misinformed report, Elliotte Friedman offered the latest on...
-
Florida Panthers/ 23 hours ago
Aleksander Barkov to Return from Injury for Panthers Against Sabres
Aleksander Barkov will return to the Panthers lineup against the Sabres after missing eight...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Habs, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Jets & Flames
NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 27: the Maple Leafs mistakes, the Oilers - fast...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Takeaways: Draisaitl Has Huge Night in Oilers’ OT Win Over Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl had a huge night for the Edmonton Oilers as the birthday boy...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Brad Marchand Denies Report of Extension Talks With Bruins
Brad Marchand denied Elliotte Friedman's report he might be close to a three-year extension...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Push to “Toughen Up” Elias Pettersson Creates Issues for Canucks
J.T. Miller and others on the Vancouver Canucks have been tasked with the job...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Oilers & Panthers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 25: Canadiens trading defenseman, Bobrovsky reaches 400 wins, Crosby...