Penguins Could Make Tough Decision as Tristan Jarry Struggles

The Pittsburgh Penguins are grappling with a serious issue in goal, with Tristan Jarry’s struggles casting a shadow over their season start. Signed through 2027-28 on a contract worth $5.25 million annually, Jarry’s performance has not justified his role or salary, with a 5.47 GAA and .836 save percentage this season. His inconsistency has left the Penguins in a bind, as trading him with his hefty contract seems nearly impossible at this stage.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has stood by Jarry, starting him on opening night and giving him chances to redeem himself. However, after a disastrous performance against the Buffalo Sabres where Jarry allowed three goals on five shots and was pulled before the end of the first period, his role as the starter appears uncertain. Sullivan’s patience is wearing thin, evident when Jarry was demoted to third string against the Winnipeg Jets.

Elliotte Friedman suggested the Penguins could carry three goalies until Jarry gets things figured out, but there is also a possibility of waivers. On the 32 Thoughts podcast, he notes, “I wondered if they were going to put him on waivers on the weekend, they obviously didn’t, they’ve looked to see what the market is, it’s tough right now because he has struggled.”

Are the Penguins Thinking It’s Time to Move on from Jarry?

Jarry lost the starter’s role to Alex Nedeljkovic last season and Nedeljkovic was incredible as in the Penguins almost secured a playoff berth. Things are not trending in the right direction for Jarry and the Penguins can’t afford to invest this kind of time, energy, and salary into a player whose play has been erratic, and his confidence is shot. As The Athletic’s Josh Yohe noted, Jarry’s performances have been “unprofessional,” and there’s now an open competition for the starting job between Jarry, Nedeljkovic, and prospect Joel Blomqvist.

Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie is struggling and team might have to put him on waivers.

Given Jarry’s significant contract, the Penguins are in a tough spot. While some suggest demoting him to the minors or buying him out next summer, the team will need to see significant improvement before they can justify keeping him as their No. 1 goaltender. If Jarry can’t find consistency soon, a buyout or demotion may be inevitable.

Next: The Good, Bad & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Win Over Lightning