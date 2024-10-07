Waiving Josh Brown: Smart Move or Bad Contract by the Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers made a bold move by waiving defenseman Josh Brown, whom they signed to a three-year contract just a few months ago. Despite committing to Brown over the summer, the Oilers decided to risk losing him after he struggled in the preseason. The question now is, should the organization be given credit for waiving Brown and prioritizing on-ice performance over sticking with a questionable signing? Or, should they be criticized for offering such an odd deal in the first place?

Brown was outplayed by multiple defensemen in camp, including Travis Dermott, who joined the team on a professional tryout. He posted a low 40.3 expected goals percentage at five-on-five, which didn’t justify his place in the lineup. This decision signals that the Oilers are serious about putting the best roster on the ice, even if it means backtracking on a significant contract.

Josh Brown Edmonton Oilers NHL

The contract in terms of the dollar amount was not outrageous; a $1 million AAV is completely buriable in the minors. But the length of the deal had many surprised given that his play over the last few seasons likely didn’t justify a three-year commitment. Brown will likely still see games in the NHL, but the decision to place him on waivers before ever playing an NHL game for the team speaks volumes.

This is a player that likely won’t be claimed, but he could be. The Oilers don’t seem overly concerned.

By waiving Brown, Edmonton frees up valuable cap space and enhances roster flexibility. And, if Dermott signs at a lower cap hit, it’ll be a better fit for the team’s needs and depth structure. This decision also sets a tone for the rest of the team: no one’s spot is guaranteed.

Should Oilers Get a Pass on Brown’s Contract?

It didn’t take long for fans to turn on Brown and the Oilers based on his deal and poor showing in camp. And, quite frankly, a three-year deal for a defenseman who couldn’t crack the lineup is hard to defend. But, should the Oilers get credit for not doubling down?

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic writes, “Full credit to the Oilers for waiving Josh Brown, which does a bunch of good things: – improves the blue line (assuming Dermott signs) – improves the cap situation (if it’s for $775K) – improves depth (Brown should clear) – emphasizes that training camp actually matters.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman adds, “…management deserves some credit here. With Bowman around to provide input now, they’re not doubling down or letting ego get in the way of making the right decision.”

The Oilers showed they’re not letting egos or poor decisions prevent them from building the best team possible. For that, fans should be grateful. And, perhaps Brown excels in the AHL, where he can be a leader, play bigger minutes, and help get prospects ready for the jump to the big club. Perhaps the Oilers should be praised for quickly correcting their mistake.

Either way, Edmonton has made it clear that training camp performance, not contract status, will determine roster spots.

