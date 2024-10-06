Kailer Yamamoto Eyes Career Revival in Utah, Signs 1-Yr Deal

Kailer Yamamoto has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Utah Hockey Club. After joining the team on a PTO, Yamamoto has made it when a handful of other players on PTOs did not. That it’s a two-way deal leaves Utah with some options and it will force Yamamoto to be productive to keep his spot in the lineup.
As per PuckPedia, it’s a deal worth $775K at the NHL level and $500K in the minors.
Yamamoto is looking for a fresh start following an impressive showing in training camp. He had three goals in six games played and averaged 13:41 per game. Despite standing just 5-foot-8 and weighing 155 pounds, the 26-year-old has carved out a reputation for his strong skating and playmaking abilities.
Originally drafted 22nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2017, Yamamoto had moments of success in the NHL, including a breakout 41-point season in 2021-22. He’s had a rough go of things lately, spending time in Seattle and then being moved to Detroit where he was released. Consistency has been a challenge for the Spokane native.
Yamamoto now has an opportunity to rebuild his game with Utah, where his speed and energy could be key assets. While his smaller frame has sometimes held him back at the NHL level, Utah is banking on Yamamoto’s work ethic and offensive creativity to make a difference.
This deal represents a chance to reset his career and prove he can still be an impact player. If he can recapture the form that made him a top prospect, the 2024-25 season could be a turning point in his journey back to the NHL.
Way-Too Early Prediction: Yamamoto has 15 goals and 35 points with Utah, earning himself another deal at the end of this season.
