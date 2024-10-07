McDavid Contract Talks Include Positive, Yet Possibly Troublesome News

It’s far too early to be worried about a Connor McDavid extension in Edmonton, but that won’t stop fans of the Edmonton Oilers from speculating about what his next deal may look like and how soon he’ll sign it. Eligible to extend on July 1, 2025, nervous fans will also start to panic when that deal doesn’t get done on day one — which it won’t according to President of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson. Still, Jackson is urging fans to remain patient and trust the process.
Jackson spoke with TSN’s Pierre LeBrun during the NHL Board of Governors meetings and the two discussed McDavid’s upcoming extension. The Oilers CEO understands the desire of fans to see that long-term deal get finalized as soon as possible, but he hinted that it likely won’t work that way. A lot is going on and no one is waiting like a young child the night before Christmas morning to open their presents.
Jackson knows that will be troublesome for thousands of Oilers fans.
Fans Won’t Get Much in the Way of Contract Updates From the Oilers or McDavid
Understanding that he and McDavid have a solid relationship and that their superstar captain has things to weigh as he commits to the team for the next many years, Jackson emphasized that the team is in no rush to finalize the agreement, despite its high priority. McDavid has already said he’s not worried about it either.
As he should be, McDavid is focused on this upcoming season. He told media back in September that he would only answer the question once, and that he’s not worried about his contract situation. He said the rest will take care of itself.
Jackson was once McDavid’s agent. He played a crucial part in securing McDavid’s current contract, and the two have maintained strong communication even with Jackson’s changing role as the Oilers’ CEO. Back when he repped McDavid, the superstar opted to take a lower salary to provide the Oilers with more salary cap flexibility, a gesture Jackson hopes to see again. But, he knows McDavid won’t come cheap.
That too will take some time and consideration.
Oilers Fans Should Remain Patient with McDavid
Jackson advised Oilers fans not to worry if a deal doesn’t materialize immediately on July 1. Drawing from his experience with Leon Draisaitl’s contract extension, which also took time to finalize, he reiterated that these negotiations often require patience. “This is a process,” Jackson stated, adding that the team is committed to supporting McDavid in making the best decision for himself and the organization.
McDavid’s next contract is set to be transformative, not only for his career but for the Oilers’ future roster decisions. With rising salaries across the league, McDavid’s value is expected to increase, particularly if he enjoys another standout season. He’s projected to hit the 1000-point marker and some are predicting a monster season considering how determined McDavid is to win the Stanley Cup.
Jackson remains optimistic about reaching an agreement, so fans shouldn’t freak out when it doesn’t happen right away.
