Ville Husso Trade to Ducks Not Linked to John Gibson’s Future

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations, but NHL insider Frank Seravalli has clarified that this move is not linked to any potential John Gibson trade. The Ducks sent in a social media “Thank you to future considerations and best of luck in Detroit.”

Husso, who is in the final year of his three-year, $4.75 million contract, will carry a $3.6 million cap hit while in the minors and earn $1.31 million in actual salary for the rest of the season. While some initially speculated that his acquisition could signal a shift in Anaheim’s goaltending situation, the move is instead focused on bolstering the Ducks’ AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

San Diego is dealing with a depleted goaltending group, as Calle Clang is sidelined month-to-month, leaving Oscar Dansk as the only experienced netminder. Anaheim hopes to strengthen the Gulls’ roster for a playoff push, making Husso a valuable depth addition.

A John Gibson Trade Could Still Happen

While this trade isn’t necessarily connected to a Gibson trade, one could still happen.

Gibson is expected to return from injury this week. If he plays well, there could be contenders open to the idea of adding him. Carolina and Edmonton have both been linked in previous rumors.

The Ducks’ starting goalie has been the subject of trade speculation in recent years, but this latest move does not appear to signal a major shake-up in Anaheim’s crease. We’ll see if that changes over the next two weeks.

