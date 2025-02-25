NHL Trade Talk Recap: Red Wings, Ducks, Leafs, Oilers, Canucks

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 24), the Detroit Red Wings traded Ville Husso to the Anaheim Ducks. Does this mean John Gibson is on his way out? Meanwhile, could the Edmonton Oilers be a fit in trade with the Vancouver Canucks? Is Mitch Marner going to free agency? Or, will the Toronto Maple Leafs apply a little pressure before the deadline?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 24

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Husso Traded to the Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired goaltender Ville Husso from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations. The immediate reaction from some fans was that this might be a sign the Ducks were on the verge of trading John Gibson, but NHL insider Frank Seravalli confirmed the move is not linked to any potential trade.

Will the Maple Leafs Apply Pressure on Marner?

TSN’s Darren Dreger appeared on First Up and agreed with Bob McKenzie’s report that Mitch Marner is probably headed to free agency this summer. Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris has a history of steering top clients to free agency but the Leafs might want an answer from Marner before July 1.

Will the Leafs apply some pressure on Marner by going around his agent? Or, will the Leafs just things play out and take their chances with Marner unsigned?

Could Thatcher Demko Makes Sense in Edmonton?

NHL analyst Rachel Doerrie recently threw out an interesting name when discussion goaltending trade options for the Oilers this season. She noted that after the Vancouver Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen, they might be ready to move netminder Thatcher Demko. While the Oilers should worry about his health, he has a history of being a playoff monster in goal and he has a better contract than someone like John Gibson.

Would the Canucks trade Demko within the division? Would the Oilers see him as an upgrade? Does his health issues create a huge red flag?

Zegras Suspended, Hartman’s Suspension Reduced

The NHL DoPS suspended Trevor Zegras for three games for interference against Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen. Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan was livid that every official missed the call and no penalty was assessed. This was Zegras’ first suspension.

Meanwhile, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has reduced Ryan Hartman’s suspension from 10 to eight games following an appeal from the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA). It was a surprising decision considering Hartman’s history of suspension in the NHL. Bettman called the 10 games excessive.

