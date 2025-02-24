Trevor Zegras Suspended 3 Games by NHL DoPS

Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras has been suspended for three games for interference against Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen.

The NHL Department of Player Safety posted earlier on Monday that Zegras would have a hearing after a controversial high hit on Rasmussen. The hit wasn’t called for a penalty during Sunday’s game, but the NHL did take a look and deemed it a serious offense.

We wrote earlier on Monday that Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli labeled it a “clear-cut hit to the head.” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan was upset after the game that all the officials missed the call and was told they “can’t make stuff up” when they don’t see it. It’s not clear how such a blatant call was missed.

Zegras Gets First Suspension

The league has confirmed that Zegras will sit for three games. It is his first NHL suspension.

Zegras, one of Anaheim’s top offensive talents, will be a significant loss for the Ducks. However, they are not in a playoff spot. However, they are only two points out of the wild card spot in the Western Conference. Any drop in the standings could potentially put them out of contention.

Interestingly, Zegras’ name has also popped up in trade rumors this season.

