Vancouver Canucks Looking Closely at Signing Phil Kessel

Phil Kessel, the free-agent NHL veteran winger, remains committed to signing with a team before the trade deadline on March 8. As reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic last Wednesday, a few teams have shown interest. In a recent report by Rick Dhaliwal, the Vancouver Canucks are among them.
Despite not having played since Game 4 of the Golden Knights’ first-round victory over the Jets in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 36-year-old has diligently maintained his conditioning by consistently skating on his own. This effort to stay in game shape has persisted throughout the offseason and into the current regular season. As for the Canucks’ level of interest, head coach Rick Tocchet comments on Phil Kessel last week. He said, “There’s value in Phil, I think he can still play, 100 percent.”
Kessel scored 14 goals, 22 assists, and 36 points in a bottom-six role with Vegas last season. By the time the playoffs had rolled around, he was no longer a regular in the lineup. Part of the issue in his getting a contract this season was his reduced playing time, but also his Ironman streak. Teams were hesitant to be the one to sign him and then be the reason it was broken when they didn’t play him.
Could Kessel Be a Goof Fit for the Canucks?
For a team looking for a Stanley Cup pedigree, Kessel checks several boxes. He’ll be inexpensive, he has nearly 1,300 games of NHL experience and three Stanley Cup rings, as well as a history of strong playoff performances. The Canucks now firmly being in a playoff spot may be among the reasons they are showing renewed interest.
Next: Marner Reflects on Maple Leafs’ Critical Victory Over Stars
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 54 mins ago
Insider Talks Oilers Possible Deadline Deals Post-16-Game Streak
Elliotte Friedman heavily featured the Edmonton Oilers in this week's 32 Thoughts column and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames’ Noah Hanifin Decision Coming, Trade Imminent?
Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin making decision on future in coming days. A trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Can Extend Multiple Streaks Against Defending Champs
The Edmonton Oilers chase history, seeking a 17th straight win, while McDavid and Draisaitl...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
NHL Grants Cap Relief for Players Tied to 2018 Team Canada Charges
The NHL has informed the teams who have players missing time due to the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Caps’ Evgeny Kuznetsov Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Washington Capitals; forward Evgeny Kuznetsov re-enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program for the second time.
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Wild Likely to Approach Marc-Andre Fleury About Trade Potential
The Minnesota Wild are approaching a point in their season where they need to...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers at the Crossroads of Selling or Buying
Navigating the Trade Deadline: Should the Philadelphia Flyers experiment with buying this deadline, or...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Trade Reunion With Former Oilers Forward Unlikely [Report]
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be interested in a Jordan Eberle reunion. Is...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins Leaning More Toward a DeBrusk Extension or a Trade?
The Boston Bruins have a big decision to make with Jake DeBrusk. Are they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Linked to Ducks Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
A prominent name in trade discussions is Anaheim Ducks' forward Adam Henrique. The Oilers...
Pingback: Matthew Poitras to Miss Remainder of Season for Bruins
Pingback: Matthew Poitras to Miss Remainder of Season for Bruins - Click Sports News