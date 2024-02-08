Vancouver Canucks Looking Closely at Signing Phil Kessel

Phil Kessel, the free-agent NHL veteran winger, remains committed to signing with a team before the trade deadline on March 8. As reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic last Wednesday, a few teams have shown interest. In a recent report by Rick Dhaliwal, the Vancouver Canucks are among them.

Despite not having played since Game 4 of the Golden Knights’ first-round victory over the Jets in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 36-year-old has diligently maintained his conditioning by consistently skating on his own. This effort to stay in game shape has persisted throughout the offseason and into the current regular season. As for the Canucks’ level of interest, head coach Rick Tocchet comments on Phil Kessel last week. He said, “There’s value in Phil, I think he can still play, 100 percent.”

Kessel scored 14 goals, 22 assists, and 36 points in a bottom-six role with Vegas last season. By the time the playoffs had rolled around, he was no longer a regular in the lineup. Part of the issue in his getting a contract this season was his reduced playing time, but also his Ironman streak. Teams were hesitant to be the one to sign him and then be the reason it was broken when they didn’t play him.

Could Kessel Be a Goof Fit for the Canucks?

For a team looking for a Stanley Cup pedigree, Kessel checks several boxes. He’ll be inexpensive, he has nearly 1,300 games of NHL experience and three Stanley Cup rings, as well as a history of strong playoff performances. The Canucks now firmly being in a playoff spot may be among the reasons they are showing renewed interest.

