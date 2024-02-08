Matt Poitras to Miss Remainder of Season for Bruins

Matthew Poitras emerged as a budding star for the Boston Bruins this season, securing a roster spot in training camp and assuming a consistent role on the team. Unfortunately, his promising rookie year has been curtailed prematurely due to an injury. It was announced on Wednesday that Poitras underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization procedure. He’ll be away thanks to a five-month recovery period. The injury effectively ends his season.
General Manager Don Sweeney affirmed the decision, emphasizing prioritizing Poitras’s long-term well-being over the risk of exacerbating his shoulder instability. He wrote in a statement:
“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed. Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage. Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”
The 2022 second-round pick showcased his potential during preseason, earning a spot on the Bruins’ main roster in October. In 33 games, he contributed significantly with five goals and ten assists while averaging over 13 minutes per game. A brief loan to play for Canada at the World Juniors further demonstrated his ability as he tallied two goals and two assists in five games.
Will Bruins Make a Move to Replace Poitras Before the Deadline?
Boston, currently utilizing LTIR, is likely to place Poitras on it, providing additional salary cap flexibility. Given Poitras’s entry-level contract with an AAV of $870K, any potential cap savings are limited. They won’t be able to out and spend the same kind of money as they might have if Poitras had a significant cap hit.
Speculation arises about Patrick Brown stepping into the reserve forward role, considering his frequent roster transitions this season. Sweeney might also explore bolstering center depth before the upcoming trade deadline.
The surgery prevents Poitras from reaching the 40-game threshold for a year of service time toward UFA eligibility. Consequently, he won’t hit the open market until he turns 27 in 2031.
Next: Vancouver Canucks Looking Closely at Signing Phil Kessel
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 53 mins ago
Insider Talks Oilers Possible Deadline Deals Post-16-Game Streak
Elliotte Friedman heavily featured the Edmonton Oilers in this week's 32 Thoughts column and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames’ Noah Hanifin Decision Coming, Trade Imminent?
Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin making decision on future in coming days. A trade deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Can Extend Multiple Streaks Against Defending Champs
The Edmonton Oilers chase history, seeking a 17th straight win, while McDavid and Draisaitl...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
NHL Grants Cap Relief for Players Tied to 2018 Team Canada Charges
The NHL has informed the teams who have players missing time due to the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Caps’ Evgeny Kuznetsov Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Washington Capitals; forward Evgeny Kuznetsov re-enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program for the second time.
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Wild Likely to Approach Marc-Andre Fleury About Trade Potential
The Minnesota Wild are approaching a point in their season where they need to...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers at the Crossroads of Selling or Buying
Navigating the Trade Deadline: Should the Philadelphia Flyers experiment with buying this deadline, or...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Trade Reunion With Former Oilers Forward Unlikely [Report]
The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be interested in a Jordan Eberle reunion. Is...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins Leaning More Toward a DeBrusk Extension or a Trade?
The Boston Bruins have a big decision to make with Jake DeBrusk. Are they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Linked to Ducks Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
A prominent name in trade discussions is Anaheim Ducks' forward Adam Henrique. The Oilers...