Matt Poitras to Miss Remainder of Season for Bruins

Matthew Poitras emerged as a budding star for the Boston Bruins this season, securing a roster spot in training camp and assuming a consistent role on the team. Unfortunately, his promising rookie year has been curtailed prematurely due to an injury. It was announced on Wednesday that Poitras underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization procedure. He’ll be away thanks to a five-month recovery period. The injury effectively ends his season.

General Manager Don Sweeney affirmed the decision, emphasizing prioritizing Poitras’s long-term well-being over the risk of exacerbating his shoulder instability. He wrote in a statement:

“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed. Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage. Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”

The 2022 second-round pick showcased his potential during preseason, earning a spot on the Bruins’ main roster in October. In 33 games, he contributed significantly with five goals and ten assists while averaging over 13 minutes per game. A brief loan to play for Canada at the World Juniors further demonstrated his ability as he tallied two goals and two assists in five games.

Will Bruins Make a Move to Replace Poitras Before the Deadline?

Boston, currently utilizing LTIR, is likely to place Poitras on it, providing additional salary cap flexibility. Given Poitras’s entry-level contract with an AAV of $870K, any potential cap savings are limited. They won’t be able to out and spend the same kind of money as they might have if Poitras had a significant cap hit.

Speculation arises about Patrick Brown stepping into the reserve forward role, considering his frequent roster transitions this season. Sweeney might also explore bolstering center depth before the upcoming trade deadline.

The surgery prevents Poitras from reaching the 40-game threshold for a year of service time toward UFA eligibility. Consequently, he won’t hit the open market until he turns 27 in 2031.

