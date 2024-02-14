Phil Kessel to Join Vancouver Canucks, Likely to Sign UFA Deal

Multiple reports have surfaced on Tuesday that veteran UFA Phil Kessel is in Vancouver and it looks like he’s going to join the Canucks for the remainder of the season. Barring an issue during his workout with the team, it is expected the team will sign Kessel to finish out the season and add a depth scorer with playoff experience for the postseason.

Kessel has a past relationship with head coach Rick Tocchet and it has been believed for a few weeks now that the Canucks were looking at the current Iron Man streak holder. Kessel has been skating and trying to stay in shape, hoping to get a shot with a team this season. Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin commented on the reports surrounding Kessel and said, “Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week. “

“Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week. “ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2024

The Canucks freed up about $650,000 in cap space when they traded Andrei Kuzmenko and have the space to bring Kessel now. As for where he’ll fit, that remains to be seen.

While not the offensive force of his prime at 36, Kessel still excels as a skilled playmaker, offering valuable depth scoring and power play expertise. He’s publicly said through his agent that he’s not concerned with keeping his games-played record alive, so he may not be a regular in the lineup for Vancouver. At the same time, Tocchet’s relationship with the player likely suggests he’ll give Kessel every chance to stay in the lineup.

His most productive years coincided with Tocchet’s tenure as an assistant coach in Pittsburgh, suggesting a unique and effective player-coach dynamic. Tocchet has consistently motivated Kessel to elevate his performance.

Does Kessel Have Anything Left in the Tank?

If Kessel demonstrates he’s still got game left, this could be a great signing for Vancouver. It’s not likely he’s signed for anything more than the league minimum, with some possible performance bonuses worked in.

Kessel’s success in Vancouver could be one of the feel-good stories of the season.

