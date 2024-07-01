Tyler Bertuzzi Reportedly Signing 4-Year Deal with Blackhawks

While not official, the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year, $22 million contract, as reported by The Fourth Period. This contract, with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million, marks a significant addition to the Blackhawks’ roster, promising to bolster their offensive capabilities. It’s a deal that kind of comes out of left field as the Blackhawks weren’t rumored to be an early contender for Bertuzzi’s services.

Tyler Bertuzzi Blackhawks

Bertuzzi, known for his ability to score, joins Chicago after a notable season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last summer, he signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Toronto, where he netted 21 goals and 43 points in 80 games, along with an additional four points in seven postseason games. This performance represented a step up from his 2022-23 season, where he started with the Detroit Red Wings, amassing 14 points in 29 games before being traded to the Boston Bruins. With Boston, Bertuzzi scored 16 points in 21 regular-season games and contributed 10 points in seven games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Blackhawks Making a Push With the Bertuzzi Signing

Bertuzzi’s signing with Chicago is seen as an interesting development, as it wasn’t widely anticipated. His scoring touch, which peaked at a 36-goal pace in the 2021-22 season, will be a significant boost for the Blackhawks. Additionally, assuming he gets a larger role, including time on the power play, his $5.5 million AAV deal is considered fair and potentially very rewarding for Chicago. If he finds chemistry with Connor Bedard, he could be a great fit. He has the potential to put up 55 to 60 points.

It sounds like the Blackhawks aren’t done with Bertuzzi. Reports are that they are also signing Alec Martinez to their blue line. Bob McKenzie writes, “CHI is looking for more veteran leadership, which is why defenceman Alec Martinez signing there today on a one-year deal will make so much sense.”

