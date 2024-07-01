Tyler Bertuzzi Off to Free Agency, Not Returning to Maple Leafs

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, “Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be returning to the Maple Leafs. His value has outpriced Toronto. He will land a deal elsewhere in the 4-year and over $5 mil per territory.” This brings an end to speculation that the two sides might work out a deal, as Bertuzzi was said to be favorable to the idea of coming back.

Bertuzzi had 21 goals and 22 assists with the Leafs last season. He also had a goal and three assists in seven playoff games.

Tyler Bertuzzi will be on the move throughout NHL Free Agency as his value has reportedly "out priced Toronto."



(Per: @DarrenDreger) pic.twitter.com/My4jkRjN8i — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2024

His contract being simply too much for the Leafs to pay is interesting news considering the contracts the team is rumored to be offering to Chris Tanev and potentially another defenseman. They also signed Max Domi to a multi-year contract extension on Sunday. However, other reports suggest the Leafs are no longer in on Nikita Zadorov, so it appears there is a line management isn’t willing to cross.

The team does have salary cap issues they need to be cautious as free agency opens on Monday.

Could Bertuzzi Circle Back to the Maple Leafs?

Bertuzzi tried to land a big deal last summer and similarly left the Boston Bruins. When the contract wasn’t there, he circled back only to find out the Bruins had moved on. One has to wonder if something similar could happen in Toronto. However, social media blew up with theories of Bertuzzi joining different teams. If that’s any indication of the interest that might be out there for the forward, it shouldn’t take him too long to find a team willing to sign him to his ask.

Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Toronto last summer. As for who the Leafs will now target with Bertuzzi out, some speculation suggests David Perron might be on their radar and there is some talk that they might check in on what Steven Stamkos wants.

Next: Nick Robertson Requests Trade from Toronto Maple Leafs