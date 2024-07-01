Vincent Desharnais Leaving Oilers, Testing Free Agent Market

As per TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, “Vinny Desharnais headed to market – big physical RS penalty killing Dman – Oilers just don’t have the space to fit him in right now.” He adds, “Great story, late bloomer who showed big improvement in the last season and a half. His work on the PK in particular was critical.” Rishaug said the team loves this player, but there just isn’t enough money to keep everyone, especially with Philip Broberg taking the next steps in his NHL career.

Vincent Desharnais Edmonton Oilers defenseman extension

Desharnais has proven himself as an NHL defenseman this season. Although he did not play significant minutes in the Stanley Cup Final, his stability and size have caught the attention of other teams, generating interest in his services. With the Oilers unwilling to offer him fair market value, Desharnais will see what’s out there. He could circle back, but it’s likely his time in Edmonton is done.

Edmonton likely would have committed to Desharnais if not for the sudden emergence of Broberg. Broberg’s impressive performance has made Desharnais a healthy scratch and not a serious option for the Final. Can the Oilers afford to lose him? While they likely don’t want to, they need to be realistic about salary expectations. If another team is willing to overpay for Desharnais, it would be understandable for him to pursue that opportunity.

What Will Oilers Do in Free Agency?

Rishaug also reports that the Oilers are trying to get some of their other depth guys signed. Mattias Janmark has a multi-year offer on the table. He also thinks the team will look for a top-six winger in free agency if possible.

