Connor Brown Staying With Oilers on 1-Year Deal Worth $1M

The Edmonton Oilers are re-signing UFA Connor Brown for 1 year at a salary of $1 million. Brown had 12 points in 71 games played and came on strong in the postseason. In 19 postseason appearances, he scored two goals and four assists. Oilers Now host and color analyst Bob Stauffer wrote: “After a very challenging season recovering from a torn ACL… Connor Brown had a strong playoff and was part of an effective 3rd line and terrific PK. He is betting on himself taking a one-year deal. Could bounce back and score 12-18 goals.”

Brown completed his first season with the Oilers. He signed as a free agent with a league-minium salary, but a bonus structure that allowed him to earn an additional $3 million when he hit 10 games played. He had not played since October 2022 because a knee injury with the Washington Capitals kept him out for close to a year. It took him some time to find his legs last season but eventually got better. The Oilers and Brown are hoping that version of the player is who will show up in 2024-25.

Part of this deal is likely a thank you from Brown for overpaying him last season.

Brown Was a Penalty Killing Machine for the Oilers

Brown’s biggest strength wound up being his ability to penalty kill. The Oilers finished the series with the Florida Panthers in a net plus in special teams, scoring more on the kill than the Panthers scored on their power play. That was, in large part, due to Brown and his tenacious play.

Brown does have the ability to produce on offense, so it will be intriguing to see if he remains in a bottom-nine role or is elevated next season into a position where he can score more often.

