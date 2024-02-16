Two Top Targets Likely Out for Oilers at Trade Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be looking at multiple trade deadline options. Speaking on Oilers Now, Elliotte Friedman noted, “I think you guys are trying to hit at least one home run and the question is: What do you decide that that home run is going to be?” Two names were linked to Edmonton, but unfortunately, it looks like both targets are out. It appears there are too many question marks surrounding Jake Guentzel and Boone Jenner is officially not available out of Columbus.
Guentzel’s Injury Could Change Interest from Oilers
Jake Guentzel is expected to miss up to four weeks after the Penguins placed him on IR Thursday with an upper-body injury. Teams could still pursue him at the trade deadline, but there has to be some concern now about how effective he’ll be, when he’ll be able to resume play, and whether giving up a huge return is the right play. In other words, the Oilers might still like him, but what are they willing to pay?
The Oilers were reportedly eyeing him as a serious option if he became available out of Pittsburgh. The Penguins hadn’t officially put him on the market, and now things will hit pause. The issue becomes not only the ask, but the delay in making any deal and what other opportunities the Oilers might miss out on while they wait for a prognosis.
It was already likely the Oilers needed a third team to help out with the deal. That gets a lot more complex the longer a trade has to be delayed.
Boone Jenner as a Backup Plan is Out Too
Jeff Marek talked about speculation that Boone Jenner would be a good fit for a lot of NHL teams. Now GM of the Blue Jackets, John Davidson said the forward is not being traded. When asked about how often teams are calling Columbus about Jenner, Davidson said quite often. However, he noted, “I’m being very transparent, we get a lot of calls on Boone, but Boone’s not going anywhere. Boone doesn’t want to go anywhere.”
Davidson talked about how Jenner has publicly stated he wants to finish his career in Columbus and wants to be part of the solution there. He said that no one called him asking to leave Columbus. He talked about how Johnny Gaudreau came to them to join the team.
Davidson said the noise surrounding the team is “malarky” and not even close to being true. He gets why there’s talk considering the drama the organization has had surrounding it this season, but it’s not accurate.
Oilers Will Have to Look Elsewhere at the Deadline
If Edmonton was counting on one of Guentzel or Jenner being available, it sounds like they’ll need to start checking on on the other hooks they have in the trade waters. The price for Guentzel and his injury makes that trade anything but a slam dunk. And, with Jenner staying with the Blue Jackets, one of the pieces many insiders thought would be a great fit and someone Connor McDavid seemed to like at the All-Star Game is a no-go.
Next: Trade Deadline Worry: Injured Jake Guentzel Out Up to 4 Weeks
