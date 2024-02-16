Insider Details Fleury’s Stance on a Trade Deadline Exit from Wild

On Wednesday night, Marc-Andre Fleury secured a victory for the Minnesota Wild in Arizona, extending their winning streak to four games. This impressive run has propelled the Wild into contention for a wild-card spot, making the Western Conference playoff race even more intense. On the verge and challenging for the post-season, it’s easy to see why Fleury might not want to be traded ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline.
As per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, amidst this crucial period, Fleury has engaged in discussions with his agent, Allan Walsh. Those talks have centered around the upcoming March 8 trade deadline and how much interest there is in a future Hockey Hall of Fame goalie. There is quite a bit. That said, it might not matter. The latest update suggests that Fleury remains steadfast in his belief in the Wild’s playoff prospects. As such, he is not inclined to seek a trade. His loyalty to his teammates has been a consistent theme throughout his stay there.
Fleury’s stance indicates that he would only consider a trade if the Wild were to fall out of playoff contention closer to the deadline, reports LeBrun. In such a scenario, he might entertain offers from just two or three teams. LeBrun details:
“If that were to happen, my sense is he would only consider two or three teams at most — perhaps the likes of the Colorado Avalanche, Maple Leafs or Carolina Hurricanes, if those clubs had interest.”
A Fleury Trade Wouldn’t Come Until Much Closer to the March 8 Deadline Date
The current situation for Fleury in Minnesota remains unchanged, signifying a status quo for the veteran goaltender. If the two sides pivot and a trade is possible, expect that news to come much closer to the March 8th trade date.
As the trade deadline approaches, hockey fans will be keenly watching the goalie market to see how the playoff race unfolds and whether big names, like Fleury, become available. There are already some big names out there, including Jacob Markstrom, Jake Allen, Juuse Saros, and others.
Next: Two Top Targets Likely Out for Oilers at Trade Deadline
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Two Top Targets Likely Out for Oilers at Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at multiple trade deadline options but two top targets...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Should the PWHL Expect Some Big Trades Come Trade Deadline?
With the PWHL trade deadline approaching filled with different rules than the NHL should...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Trade Deadline Worry: Injured Jake Guentzel Out Up to 4 Weeks
With news Jake Guentzel will be out up to four weeks with his recent...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Blue Jackets Fire GM Jarmo Kekalainen
The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Phil Kessel to Join Vancouver Canucks, Likely to Sign UFA Deal
Phil Kessel is reportedly set to join the Vancouver Canucks for workouts in Abbotsford...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Why Should Connor McDavid Snapping His Stick Scare the NHL?
Connor McDavid's snapping of his stick during a matchup against the LA Kings is...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Ryan Reaves Backs Morgan Rielly Hit, Criticizes Changed NHL
Ryan Reaves is being quite vocal about Morgan Rielly's cross-check to Ridly Greig. He's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Blue Line Changes Hint Team Testing Touchy Deadline Trade
The Edmonton Oilers have been switching up their blue line pairings of late, which...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
PWHL Point System Far Exceeds The NHL ‘Loser Point’ Plan
The NHL 'Loser Point' makes for boring hockey games compared to the PWHL 3-2-1...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Insiders Say Oilers Have Identified Their Top Trade Deadline Target
The Edmonton Oilers have identified Jake Guentzel as their top trade deadline target. They...
Pingback: Blake Wheeler Playoffs Uncertain, Injured the Rest of NHL Season
Pingback: Blake Wheeler Playoffs Uncertain, Injured the Rest of NHL Season - Click Sports News
Pingback: Blake Wheeler Playoffs Uncertain, Injured the Rest of NHL Season – rosybrown-sardine-142807.hostingersite.com