Insider Details Fleury’s Stance on a Trade Deadline Exit from Wild

On Wednesday night, Marc-Andre Fleury secured a victory for the Minnesota Wild in Arizona, extending their winning streak to four games. This impressive run has propelled the Wild into contention for a wild-card spot, making the Western Conference playoff race even more intense. On the verge and challenging for the post-season, it’s easy to see why Fleury might not want to be traded ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline.

As per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, amidst this crucial period, Fleury has engaged in discussions with his agent, Allan Walsh. Those talks have centered around the upcoming March 8 trade deadline and how much interest there is in a future Hockey Hall of Fame goalie. There is quite a bit. That said, it might not matter. The latest update suggests that Fleury remains steadfast in his belief in the Wild’s playoff prospects. As such, he is not inclined to seek a trade. His loyalty to his teammates has been a consistent theme throughout his stay there.

Marc Andre Fleury Minnesota Wild

Fleury’s stance indicates that he would only consider a trade if the Wild were to fall out of playoff contention closer to the deadline, reports LeBrun. In such a scenario, he might entertain offers from just two or three teams. LeBrun details:

“If that were to happen, my sense is he would only consider two or three teams at most — perhaps the likes of the Colorado Avalanche, Maple Leafs or Carolina Hurricanes, if those clubs had interest.”

The current situation for Fleury in Minnesota remains unchanged, signifying a status quo for the veteran goaltender. If the two sides pivot and a trade is possible, expect that news to come much closer to the March 8th trade date.

As the trade deadline approaches, hockey fans will be keenly watching the goalie market to see how the playoff race unfolds and whether big names, like Fleury, become available. There are already some big names out there, including Jacob Markstrom, Jake Allen, Juuse Saros, and others.

Next: Two Top Targets Likely Out for Oilers at Trade Deadline