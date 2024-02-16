Milan Lucic’s Assault Case Will Not Go to Trial

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic saw a domestic violence charge dropped on Friday, as prosecutors faced a roadblock when his wife, Brittany, invoked marital privilege and opted not to testify against him. The 35-year-old NHL star had initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a family member following an altercation at their North End condo on November 18, 2023.

According to Anna Meiler of WBZ out of Boston, “Milan Lucic’s case will not go to trial. The judge denied the Commonwealth’s request to include the 911 call as evidence.” She adds, “His wife is also not testifying. With no evidence, there will be no trial.”

The case was set to go to trial, but the judge ruled against the inclusion of the 911 call as evidence and, with no testimony from Lucic’s wife, the trial was scrapped due to lack of evidence. Milan Lucic’s attorney, Gary G. Pelletier, expressed Lucic’s relief and eagerness to move forward. Pelletier stated, “Milan is very happy. He’s looking forward to getting his life back on track and his career back on track.”

The November incident involved a 911 call where the caller reported Lucic attempting to choke them. Since the arrest, Lucic has been on indefinite leave from the Boston Bruins. The 6-foot-3 bruiser had recently rejoined the Bruins on a one-year deal during the past offseason after being drafted by the team in 2006.

Not Clear If or When Lucic Will Return to the Bruins

With the legal cloud lifted, Lucic can now focus on resuming his career and rejoining the Boston Bruins, aiming to put the tumultuous incident behind him. The dropped charges provide a chance for the veteran forward to rebuild and move forward both personally and professionally.

It’s not clear how eager the Bruins are to have Lucic back. He signed a one-year deal worth $1 million. He’s a pending UFA after this season. He had no goals and two assists in four games played.

